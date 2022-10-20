Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime one win away from back-to-back titles after reaching Antwerp final
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) to advance to the final of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Saturday evening. The top seed will play American Sebastian Korda next, trying to add the Antwerp crown to the one he won in...
tennismajors.com
Alert: Alcaraz tops Draper to reach second round on Basel debut
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, edged out Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Monday evening. Alcaraz, ranked No 1, will face the winner of the match between Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp and Frenchman...
tennismajors.com
Vienna Open: Khachanov into second round
Russian Karen Khachanov won against American qualifier J.J. Wolf 7-6 (4), 7-5 to move into the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Monday afternoon. Khachanov, ranked No 18, will face the winner of the match between German lucky loser Oscar Otte and Daniel Evans next.
tennismajors.com
Danish teenager Rune battles past De Minaur to reach final in Stockholm
Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, advanced to the final of the Stockholm Open by edging out Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Saturday afternoon. Rune, ranked No 27, will face the winner of the match between Greek...
tennismajors.com
Korda edges out Thiem in Antwerp to reach back to back finals
American Seb Korda edged out Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a thrilling encounter at the European Open in Antwerp on Saturday, his second straight final on the ATP Tour. Beaten in the final in Gijon last week, the American came from a break down at 4-3...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Pegula wins biggest title of career
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, won the biggest title of her career on Sunday at the Guadalajara Open – her first WTA 1000 Series title. Pegula defeated fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 10 minutes at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in the late match on Sunday, hours after Sakkari won her rain-delayed semi-final on Sunday morning 7-5, 6-4 over Czech Marie Bouzkova.
tennisuptodate.com
"Maybe it's time to blame Patrick Mouratoglou" - Tennis fans react to Simona Halep doping ban
Simona Halep has been provisionally banned from tennis after testing positive for a banned and tennis fans were left stunned. The tennis community was turned upside down when the news about Halep's doping scandal came out. The Romanian player tested positive for a banned substance earlier this year with traces of it found after her US Open round one loss to Daria Snigur.
ESPN
Jessica Pegula beats Victoria Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final
Jessica Pegula overcame a sluggish start to breeze past Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (3) 6-1 on Saturday to reach the final of the Guadalajara Open. The 28-year-old American, chasing her second career title, will await the winner between Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari and Czech Marie Bouzkova in Sunday's final. Pegula...
tennismajors.com
WTA Rankings: Swiatek holds firm at the top as Pegula and Gauff make Top 4 debuts
Poland’s Iga Swiatek held firm to the No 1 spot on the WTA Tour, beginning her 29th week at the top of the world rankings. The 21-year-old has a lead of 5,780 points over her closest challenger – Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, who sits at No 2. Weeks...
tennismajors.com
Was this the week that the kids took a major step forward on the ATP Tour?
The exploits of 19-year old Carlos Alcaraz this year put everything young players do on the ATP Tour in a slightly different perspective but on Sunday, in three finals in three European cities, it was hard not to come away with a feeling that the new generation are making big inroads.
tennismajors.com
Nadal set for competition at Paris Masters and ATP Finals in Turin, says coach Carlos Moya
22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is reportedly a go for this year’s Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, according to his coach Carlos Moya, per Spanish TV. Carlos Moya saying Nadal is preparing the Rolex Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin ! https://t.co/BI0UUSAjnp.
tennismajors.com
ATP Finals announces record prize money of $14.75 million
This year’s ATP Finals in Turin will offer prize money of $14.75 million, a record for any non-Grand Slam event. The ATP announced a 103 percent rise in prize money on the 2021 event, and a 64 percent increase on the 2019 event, the last before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the Tour to offer reduced prize money.
tennismajors.com
“There are some positive signs, but unofficially” – Djokovic cautiously hopeful about playing at Australian Open in 2023
8 – Andy Murray pushed him in the first two sets, but it was win No 5 for Djokovic in Melbourne in 2015, 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0 (Panoramic) Novak Djokovic is currently in Belgrade preparing for the final stretch of the 2022 season. The former world number one confirmed his participation at the The Paris Masters, where he will be seeking his seventh title, as well as the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he is looking to equal Federer’s record of six titles.
Comments / 0