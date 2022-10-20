8 – Andy Murray pushed him in the first two sets, but it was win No 5 for Djokovic in Melbourne in 2015, 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0 (Panoramic) Novak Djokovic is currently in Belgrade preparing for the final stretch of the 2022 season. The former world number one confirmed his participation at the The Paris Masters, where he will be seeking his seventh title, as well as the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he is looking to equal Federer’s record of six titles.

16 HOURS AGO