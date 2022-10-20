Read full article on original website
Who qualifies for Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion
The expansion will use federal dollars to help 900,000 Kentucky adults to enroll in the Kentucky Medicaid program, and expand services.
westkentuckystar.com
Kathy Hogancamp, political Kentucky trailblazer, dies at 68
Kathy Hogancamp, a longtime staple and trailblazer in Kentucky politics, has died at the age of 68. Hogancamp was the first Republican in history to be elected from the Jackson Purchase area to the Kentucky House of Representatives when she won her bid in 1994. She would go on to serve two terms in the house. She also worked as a consultant for the U.S. Department of Education.
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
westkentuckystar.com
Emission reduction program offers aid for replacement buses
Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky public school districts and private schools that own school buses can apply for funding through a program designed to reduce diesel emissions. The state Energy and Environment Cabinet says the 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program will reimburse up to 25 percent of the cost of a replacement bus. Grant recipients have to cover the remainder.
lite987whop.com
Western Kentucky green on COVID map
The entirety of Western Kentucky is green on the COVID community spread level map and hospitalizations for the virus are also down across the commonwealth. Governor Andy Beshear says it appears the most recent Omicron wave wasn’t nearly as severe as previous spikes. The only sign for concern is...
WKYT 27
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year!. This year’s spooky October 31 holiday falls on a Monday, but events in different cities/counties can vary. We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.
Gov. Beshear announces state’s Medicaid program will expand to cover dental, vision, hearing services
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that beginning January 1, the state’s Medicaid program will be expanding to cover dental, vision and hearing services, not only to children, but to the nearly 900,000 adults who are Medicaid recipients, to help expand the state’s workforce. “The goal here,” he said...
Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds
Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
WLKY.com
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
kentuckytoday.com
Deadline week away for FEMA flood benefits
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, reminds eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the severe July 2022 floods, that the deadline is rapidly approaching to apply for federal disaster assistance. Residents of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie,...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
wkms.org
Ky. energy bills likely to go up this winter amid rising fuel prices
Kentucky coal has had a good year. So let’s talk about it. Coal is the dirtiest fossil fuel and the single largest contributor to global temperature increases, according to the International Energy Agency. It’s also deeply rooted in Kentucky culture and helped the state and the country prosper. Coal...
westkentuckystar.com
No damage from 2.1 Missouri quake
A small earthquake was reported early Sunday morning in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.1 magnitude quake, centered about one half mile north-northwest of Howardville, Missouri, or about 21 miles south of Sikeston, occurred at 4:04 a.m. No damage was reported...
wnky.com
Beshear announces some Kentucky residents can apply for marijuana possession pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky residents who only have a misdemeanor charge for a simple marijuana possession conviction on their record may apply for a pardon. The governor spoke on the topic during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying his administration is considering the next steps...
WHAS 11
Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a Laurel County woman who had been missing since Friday was found Monday, Oct. 24 in Mississippi. Below is the original story published Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30...
hazard-herald.com
Record fish caught in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Kentucky from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
westkentuckystar.com
Rain finally arriving Tuesday; about an inch for most
After about six dusty weeks, some meaningful rainfall is finally headed our way on Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Paducah is calling for a 100 percent chance of rain all day Tuesday, with about an inch to 1.5 inches expected for much of western Kentucky. Heavier rainfall amounts are anticipated to the north and west toward St. Louis and the Ozarks.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky highway crews prepare for snow and ice season
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have already starting prepping for snow and ice season. Over the next couple of weeks, drivers may see plows making test runs on highways. These help drivers become familiar with their assigned routes, note hazards and check out turnaround locations. Starting last week and continuing into...
'I'm really disappointed': Four Walgreens locations set to close in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens are set to close down in Louisville the company confirmed. In a statement, the company said the Walgreens locations at East Broadway, Algonquin Parkway, Taylor Boulevard and Terry Road will be shutting down in November. HERE ARE WHEN THEY ARE SCHEDULED TO CLOSE:. 4149...
