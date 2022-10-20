ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travelawaits.com

This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

K-Boo-O-W: The Secret Room

A UW college student discovers a secret, boarded-up room in his University District rental house and is overcome with the urge to get into the room. When Wolfe Maykut was an undergrad at the University of Washington, he lived in a run-down rental house near campus. One day, he discovered the house had a secret: a room that was largely inaccessible. Wolfe's initial curiosity about the room quickly becomes a dangerous obsession — one that the house is prepared to thwart at every turn.
wsmag.net

Brix 25˚ — A Destination for Authentic Northwest Cuisine

Thad Lyman and Katie Doherty continue to amaze and delight Gig Harbor diners with their innovative, fresh and seasonal Northwest cuisine at Brix 25°. The menu is updated as frequently as when new food products are available, or when standbys are in short supply. Lyman — the creative chef...
GIG HARBOR, WA
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 21-23, 2022

Rain is blessedly in the forecast for this weekend, so duck inside for chill events from Northwest Record Show to DogVideoFest and from Color of Biodiversity to International Archaeology Day. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons

Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
EDMONDS, WA
NEWStalk 870

Is There Really a Serial Killer on the Loose in Seattle?

For some strange reason, true crime and serial killers are popular topics of discussion across the globe. There are entire YouTube channels devoted to dissecting the mindsets of the people who commit horrendous crimes against their fellow humans. There are countless movies, television shows, and books covering various murders. It’s a whole industry.
SEATTLE, WA
94.5 KATS

3 Of the Most Walkable Cities in the Pacific Northwest

3 of the Most Walkable Cities in the Pacific Northwest. You don’t have to have a car to get around three of the most walkable cities in the Pacific Northwest. Oftentimes in larger metropolitan cities, the public transportation system is so sufficient, getting from one side of town to the other is pretty much a breeze.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Wallingford is "historic." What's next?

That’s according to the state’s Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. Now, the neighborhood is seeking federal recognition from the National Park Service. Many 20th century architecture buffs in the neighborhood are thrilled with the news. But some worry the designation might be used to slow housing growth in the area.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit

The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
WASHINGTON STATE
matadornetwork.com

This Luxurious Seattle Hotel Brings High Design and Unmatched Views To Downtown

After multiple delays and hours of listening to my seatmate complain about being stuck in the airport for 36 hours, I finally made it to Seattle, stepped outside, and embraced the immediate temperature difference from my home state of hot and humid Florida. I took in the city’s atmosphere on the drive to my hotel until I came to a halt. At first, I was confused as to why we had pulled up to a church.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

This week in Capitol Hill history | 23rd and Jackson murder, Sitka and Spruce closes, Broadway Whole Foods opens

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. Di$trict 3: Orion drops new ad about campaign funding, Sawant has cash ‘EMERGENCY’. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
macaronikid.com

Catch The Halloween Train For A Trip To Family Fun

The Northwest Railway Museum invites you to join the spooktacular fun of this. season’s Halloween Train excursions. Halloween Train will run on the weekends of. October 15-16, 22-23, and 29-30. Your hauntingly good time includes a decorated train ride while you sit back to enjoy. the changing autumn colors...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KUOW

'He wanted to show everybody you could do it different': Today So Far

Hundreds gather in Seattle in remembrance of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 21, 2022. I wrote this headline: "Community mourns after death of Central District leader, business owner." It's 100% true, but I have to admit that when writing stories like this, I always feel that no headline hits the mark. A good headline is to the point and provides a good overview. When appropriate, it can be witty, but it must deliver the need-to-know information right away.
SEATTLE, WA
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Seattle

Seattle is a fantastic destination. Finding a spot to start could be challenging because there are so many distinct locations. Pike Place Market is where some visitors start their visit, while others would view the Space Needle. If you are not visiting for leisure, family, or shopping, then learning about Seattle’s spooky side may interest you.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Author Announces Book Signing

Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
TACOMA, WA

