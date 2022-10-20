Fort Worth’s Latest Mixed-Use Development Opens With the Promise of a New Marcus Paslay Restaurant — The 701 Is Here

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
dallasexpress.com
New Seafood Restaurant to Open in Fort Worth
Fort Worth will be home to a new seafood restaurant, Walloon’s, which is opening next summer in 2023. Owned by Marcus Paslay, the Fort Worth chef who runs Provender Hall, Piatello Italian Kitchen, and Clay Pigeon restaurant, Walloon’s is looking forward to serving coastal-southern delicacies in Paslay’s fourth restaurant launch.
WFAA
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
cravedfw
Two East Dallas Asian Restaurants Face Closure
Two incredibly good and well cherished East Dallas Asian restaurants, Mai’s and Darkoo (formerly named Khao Noodle Shop) have lost their leases basically due to Covid after affects where they have since been behind on the respective leases. Although the restaurants are fighting to remain open, closing will make...
Dallas Observer
First Look: Flatrock Smokehouse Is The Colony's Newest Spot For Barbecue Goodness
Robert Davis didn’t intend to bring tasty barbecue to The Colony, but it’s a move that seems to be working. Davis and his wife, Kimberly, own Flatrock Smokehouse, which got its start in Euless with a brick-and-mortar restaurant in January 2020. As with so many others, running a restaurant during the pandemic was a challenge.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
papercitymag.com
Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best spots around Dallas to eat delicious fried bologna
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone grew up with lunch staples on the weekend whether it be grilled cheeses, PB&Js, and, of course, fried bologna. We’re talking about bologna to start the work week because Monday, October 24 is National Bologna Day! “Bologna is named after the Italian city of the same name, but down there they call it mortadella, which is a sausage with bits of lard and peppercorns in it. American Bologna, as you may have noticed, is distinctly different, but no less loved the world over,” NationalToday said.
A 'nail bandit' has been littering Dallas intersections with roofing nails
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Many Dallas drivers have been extra cautious behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called "nail bandit." Police say he's been blanketing high-traffic intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear. Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money, and convenience seeping out of her front right tire. "I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we pulled into the garage, and he said, 'Mom, what is that noise?'" she said.By the next morning, her tire was deflated, and she was calling a tow truck. She found out one of...
dallasexpress.com
New Apartments Approved Despite Concerns
Fort Worth’s zoning commission approved a development project that would add nearly 600 new apartments to an area that neighbors already consider heavily congested with traffic. After a unanimous vote by the commission, the proposed project will move forward to the city council for final approval. The project calls...
West Fort Worth home destroyed by fire, no injuries reported
A west Fort Worth home is pretty much a total loss from the fire that raced through Sunday. Firefighters got 911 calls about a raging fire at a home on Wellesley Avenue about three blocks west of Lake Como Park.
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: West Arlington is a blessing and dream come true
While some may call it “cliché” to live in the city you were born and raised in, I call it a blessing and a dream come true. West Arlington is where I live and it is also the side of town I dreamed of living in as a kid. I mean, why wouldn’t I want to be near the peace and tranquility that Lake Arlington brings? Why wouldn’t I want to be next door to Veteran’s Park, known for its frisbee golfing course and elaborate hiking trails? West Arlington has always been my dream city.
papercitymag.com
Where to Celebrate Halloween Weekend in Dallas
Halloween falls on Monday, October 31 this year. Therefore, most Dallas parties and festivities (apart from trick-or-treating, of course) will take place on Saturday, October 29. Get your costumes ready and check out these spooky parties with DJs, cover bands, contests (for humans and pets), and more. Legacy Food Hall.
idesignarch.com
French Renaissance Chateau Style Mansion with Elegant Curb Appeal
This exquisite luxury estate in Dallas, Texas sits on 2.34 acres of land surrounded by lush landscaped gardens. The entrance rotunda of this luxury home has a 30-foot ceiling and stunning crystal chandelier. Marble flooring and architectural columns in the elegant hallways capture the grandness of this stunning residence. The...
Celina Is Becoming A Residential And Commercial Boomtown
Like many other North Texas, Celina’s rapid growth over the past couple of years is changing its landscape. In addition to new roadways and other developments, Celina is getting the attention of big retail companies. As Local Profile previously mentioned, Celina announced recently the closure of a deal with...
McKinney fires destroy church, home & restaurant
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two fires destroyed a church, a home, and a restaurant near downtown McKinney early Monday morning.Just after midnight, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on the 500 block of Wilcox Street. When fire crew members arrived, they found a fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ.Officials said a resident was safely evacuated from a nearby home that also caught fire. As a precaution, other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.Amid battling the flames, fire crews were called to another fire just blocks away at the Chicken Express on S. McDonald Street.All three structures were destroyed, officials said.No injuries were reported and investigators are now trying to determine where and how the fires started, and whether they are connected.
Garland opens new skate park
The City of Garland is holding a grand-opening ceremony for its new park for skateboarders this weekend. Funding for the project was approved by voters in 2004 as part of a city bond package.
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
secretdallas.com
10 Of The Most Romantic Bars And Restaurants In Dallas
For when you want to go big on date night. If you’re looking for somewhere sultry to dine out or have a drink this season, these local establishments will set the table and the mood. [Featured image: @thefrenchroom_]. 1. The Mansion Restaurant At Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Situated...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This 1930s Spanish-Style Lakewood Home Is Steps Away from White Rock Lake
Back in 1928, Dallas architect Clifford D. Hutsell took a trip west that would ultimately dictate the way we see Lakewood today. In California, he was so inspired by the region’s Spanish-style architecture that he decided to populate Lakewood with a collection of his own creations, thus creating the series of “Spanish eclectic” East Dallas homes we now know and love.
