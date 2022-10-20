ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortworthinc.com

Army Veteran Stops by Fort Worth on the Way to El Paso — on Foot

John Mumby, a well-traveled U.S. Army veteran, dropped in to Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon for a little rest. His visit brought to mind the day in 1897 when a gentleman by the name of Fred Miller came to town. Mr. Miller, like Mumby, was only here for a spell, on his way to El Paso from Pittsburgh.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy