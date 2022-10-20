Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop
One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
techunwrapped.com
The main advantages of implementing electronic invoicing
On September 29, Law 18/2022 on the Creation and Growth of Companies, one of the main reforms of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, was published in the BOE. This legislation is aimed at facilitating the creation of companies, reducing regulatory obstacles, fight against delinquency and boost its growth and expansion.
techunwrapped.com
5 things you should do to protect your data
Cloud storage has become an excellent option for many users and businesses that want to store their personal files and folders on remote servers. The proposals that we can find in this sense are more and more, as is the case with Dropbox, google drive, OneDriveand others. For years we...
US Stock Futures Down; Big Tech Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 400 points on Monday after all the three major indices recorded their best week since June. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August...
techunwrapped.com
The consulting firm NTT Data opens a new office in Malaga
The consultant NTT Data has opened its new office in Malaga, in which more than 250 of its employees will initially work. The company’s new facilities in the city, located in its historic center, exceed 600 square meters, a space that can grow. For now, 80 of its 250 employees located in the province can work in it at the same time, since NTT Data has implemented a work model that allows teleworking but with offices so that employees go to the office when they need it for meetings. , group work, events or because they prefer it at a given time.
techunwrapped.com
Are there intruders on your internet connection? Be sure with this program
Fortunately, the solution to this problem is to use an application to scan ports on our network such as PortScan, an application that will allow us detect intruders in our internet connection in addition to improving performance and operation. What is PortScan?. PortScan is an application that allows us to...
techunwrapped.com
Does the PC case also protect against power surges?
The power surges they are one of the biggest enemies of electronic components, and especially of the PC. For this reason, the power supply -responsible for distributing power to the PC components- usually has protection systems for it, but is it the only one responsible? The pc case Doesn’t it also protect against power surges? Let’s find out.
techunwrapped.com
Freshis launches its first investment round open to the public, on Crowdcube
The startup, distributor of fresh products ‘from the field to the table’, recently announced the launch of an Equity Crowdfunding, a formula that will allow its community of consumers and producers become part of the company as investors. “We are addressing a consumer who is committed to transforming...
techunwrapped.com
MANGOPAY appoints Olympe Leflambe as new General Counsel, Legal and Compliance
The provider of payment solutions for marketplaces and platforms has announced the appointment of Olympe Leflamble as General Counsel, Legal and Compliance. This newly created position underlines the great commitment to innovation in a regulated environment to meet the new uses and needs of MANGOPAY customers and prospects, but also to ensure that the scaleup offers the best customer experience, while guaranteeing the commitment to legal obligations.
techunwrapped.com
Passwords are (and will remain) the dominant authentication method
Although the giants of the technology sector have been working for quite some time to remove passwords as an identification method due to their numerous risks and associated problems, the truth is that these remain the cornerstone of authentication processes In Internet. And they will continue to be in the near future, advances the FIDO Alliance after conducting a survey of 10,000 consumers in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the United States, Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, India and China.
techunwrapped.com
AMD releases new drivers with small and insubstantial fixes
Once again we have an update to AMD graphics drivers, and as always this brings support for new technologies and features, as well as bug fixes for certain games and applications on Radeon RX graphics cards, as well as optimized settings for the latest released games for better performance. Let’s see, therefore, what the drivers bring us Adrenaline 22.10.2 WHQL.
techunwrapped.com
Scarcity returns! NVIDIA stops production of some of its graphics cards
It seems that history repeats itself, if you were one of the lucky few lucky enough to be able to acquire the Top card from NVIDIA, then you may already be in a hurry to get it at a reasonable price, or it may already be too late. And it is that the green mark has decided to temporarily stop orders to TSMC for the production of the AD102 chip and, therefore, it can be said that there will be shortage of the RTX 4090. What is this movement due to?
techunwrapped.com
4 common problems that affect the router and easy to solve
The router is a key piece to be able to connect to the Internet in our homes. If they have any failure, it can mean that the speed of the connection drops drastically, that we have worse coverage or that we cannot even connect other devices. That will cause us to take action as soon as possible to try to solve the error. In this article we are going to talk about 4 common problems that affect the router and cause malfunction.
Comments / 0