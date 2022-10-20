If you’re the proud owner of a Rivian R1T who’s less proud of your electric pickup’s power-retractable tonneau cover, Rivian’s not so pleased with it either. The powered tonneau has proven unreliable for some customers, who’ve reported jerky, noisy operation and, in the worst cases, an inability to open completely. The startup truck maker recently sent emails out to R1T reservation holders who had optioned the powered tonneau and are still waiting for their trucks, announcing that the option has been discontinued while Rivian works on a solution.

