California State

Jalopnik

This Vintage Tank Simulator Is Powered by a Tiny Camera on a Scale Model Landscape

So, you think your iRacing sim rig is pretty outrageous, huh? Sure, it’s got a full-motion base and it’s powered by a real hot-rod of a PC, but I’m here to tell you that your rig is crap and that the Swiss built the ultimate sim rig in the 1970s —to teach soldiers how to drive tanks. Why they’d need to, I can’t say (this is Switzerland, after all), but it’s cool anyway.
Jalopnik

Is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 an SUV? The World May Never Know

The Hyundai Ioniq 5. I’ve never driven one, but just about everyone I talk to who has says it’s a great vehicle. The fine folks at MotorTrend agree, having just bestowed their coveted SUV of the Year award on the Hyundai EV. It seems deserved — so long as you believe the Ioniq 5 is actually an SUV. But is it?
Jalopnik

What Car Should Never Have Been Killed Off?

You know that feeling of your favorite TV show getting canceled before it was supposed to? How about your preferable fast food place taking your favorite item off the menu? It sucks, doesn’t it? Let’s apply that same logic to cars. It’s what brings us to today’s question.
Jalopnik

Tesla Slashed Prices in China

Elon Musk cut nine percent off the price of a new Tesla, but only if it’s one made and sold in China; Hyundai wants you to know that it’s a luxury carmaker now; and the U.S. is gonna need to mine a whole lot more lithium for all these upcoming EVs. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, October 24, 2022.
Jalopnik

Circuit of the Americas Is Formula 1's True Home in the U.S.

With its skyrocketing popularity in the United States, Formula 1 is more poised than ever to take advantage of the diverse audiences this country has to offer. Last weekend’s race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, though, proved one thing: The sport needs to preserve its proper racing heritage in the U.S.
AUSTIN, TX
Jalopnik

This Lincoln Aviator Dressed as a Rolls-Royce Can Be Yours

Recently, I introduced our Glorious Leader Bob Sorokanich to one of my favorite corners of the internet: the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit. If you’re ever looking for further proof that money can’t buy taste, head over to /r/ATBGE. The car we’re talking about in this article, though, isn’t one that will ever be posted there. Instead, it’s one that my intrepid coworker Andy Kalmowitz found in another wonderful corner of the internet: Facebook Marketplace.
VIRGINIA STATE
Jalopnik

Rivian Temporarily Discontinues R1T's Powered Tonneau Cover Because It Keeps Breaking

If you’re the proud owner of a Rivian R1T who’s less proud of your electric pickup’s power-retractable tonneau cover, Rivian’s not so pleased with it either. The powered tonneau has proven unreliable for some customers, who’ve reported jerky, noisy operation and, in the worst cases, an inability to open completely. The startup truck maker recently sent emails out to R1T reservation holders who had optioned the powered tonneau and are still waiting for their trucks, announcing that the option has been discontinued while Rivian works on a solution.
Jalopnik

Honda EVs May Qualify for the EV Tax Credit Thanks to GM Doing the Heavy Lifting

Honda has its first EVs coming in the form of the Honda Prologue and the return of the Acura ZDX. But they’ll be Honda/Acura products more in name and design only because of Honda and General Motor’s EV partnership. The EVs will be produced in GM’s facilities with the General’s Ultium batteries and Ultium drive systems. And as Automotive News points out, this may result in pricing playing out in Honda’s favor.
TENNESSEE STATE
Jalopnik

Sike! VW Is Ditching Capacitive Steering Wheel Buttons Because Everyone Hates Them

A second automaker has realized that going all-out on capacitive touch buttons is the wrong move. First, Honda backtracked, giving the 10th-generation Civic a physical volume knob to replace the touch-sensitive controls. Now, Volkswagen’s CEO says the company will follow suit. Thomas Schäfer posted on LinkedIn saying, among other...
Jalopnik

Thank Increased Traffic for Needing to Clean Less Dead Bugs From Your Windshield

If you’ve taken a longer road trip lately, you may have noticed there weren’t as many dead bugs splattered all over the front of your car. Maybe you just got lucky? Or it’s not the right season? Or cars are just more aerodynamic these days? Turns out, the answer is probably none of those things.

