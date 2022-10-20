Read full article on original website
Related
SF Supervisors Sound Off on LA City Council Members’ Racist Remarks
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned after leaked audio revealed Martinez and council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo making racist remarks. The council members’ conversation also brought into question the issue of gerrymandering and prompted state Attorney General Rob Bonta to open an investigation into LA’s redistricting process.
As Twitter Goes, So Goes a Revival of the Neighborhood It Helped Transform
The corner of Market and 10th streets, smack-dab in the heart of San Francisco’s main business district, was for many decades a forlorn cityscape of half-empty buildings, struggling storefronts and troubled people living on the streets. Soon a transformation was underway: The dilapidated Fox Plaza was renovated; luxury apartment...
San Francisco’s Answer to Safety Concerns Is More Community Ambassadors
Ahead of the holiday shopping season, city officials are planning to flood San Francisco’s Downtown and surrounding areas with up to 150 unarmed community ambassadors and retired police officers to assuage crime and safety concerns. Mayor London Breed is announcing the initiative at a Monday press conference at Hallidie...
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
Washington Stuffs Balboa To Remain Perfect in League Play
With two minutes left in the third quarter, Washington running back Tommy Mayfield-Commer lowered his shoulder and trucked a Balboa defender as he crossed the goal line, serving as the exclamation point in the Eagles’ 22-0 victory over the Buccaneers. The win keeps Washington (7-1, 4-0 Academic Athletic Association)...
Woman Killed, Another Hospitalized in Sunset District Car Collision
Two women were struck by a car in the Sunset District Monday morning and one died from her injuries, according to a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department. The fatal collision occurred at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street and marks the city’s 15th pedestrian fatality of the year.
St. Ignatius Upsets Mitty on Last-Second Field Goal
It finally all came together for St. Ignatius on Friday night. A young team that had struggled to find consistency, often getting strong performances in one or two phases of the game but seldom in all three, put together a complete package on Friday night to beat Mitty 24-21 on Cooper Lucey’s 18-yard field goal with a second remaining.
