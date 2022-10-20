What if you could turn your fire and EMS crews into force multipliers, empowering them to help reduce healthcare disparities, improve support around behavioral crisis patients, and even bring back and modernize the traditional “house call”? And what if by doing so you could free up much-needed EMS and hospital resources, help make fire and EMS a more integral part of the patient care continuum within their community, and help patients get the care they need faster, more affordably, and more efficiently? Learn how Colorado EMS leaders set up a regional system of care to do just that—built around Pulsara, a secure, mobile-first telehealth, communication, and logistics platform. Hear tangible takeaways and cutting-edge insights that you can apply to your own organization, including why and how they set up this system in the first place; how the program is financially sustained; and what kind of data-driven results and benefits they’ve seen for patients and providers. This live webinar was hosted by Fire Engineering (https://www.fireengineering.com/) on September 20, 2022. To learn more about Pulsara visit https://www.pulsara.com/

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO