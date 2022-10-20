ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ETOnline.com

Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
ETOnline.com

'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Everything We Know About the 'GOT' Prequel Series' Return

Early during season 1 of House of the Dragon, HBO renewed the Game of Thrones prequel, confirming that the series would return for a second season. Based on George R.R. Martin’s novel, Fire & Blood, which is a history book recounting notable events in Westeros in the 200 years before the original series, HOTD will continue to explore the in-fighting and intrigue surrounding House Targaryen.
ETOnline.com

Jen Meyer Reveals the Funny Reason Why She Finds Her Nice Jewelry Sitting on Her Daughter's Desk

When Jen Meyer can't find a piece of her jewelry, chances are her 15-year-old daughter, Ruby, whom she shares with ex-husband Tobey Maguire, might know where it is. "I'll find really nice jewelry of mine sitting on my daughter's desk and I'm like, 'What? Excuse me!' and she's like, 'Oh, I wanted to wear it and then it didn't match!' and I'm like, 'What? It did match, by the way!'," the jewelry designer told ET while celebrating Chanel's new 1932 collection and the 90th anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's first high jewelry collection at The Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 20.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
ETOnline.com

Matthew Perry Reveals the 'Friends' Star Who Confronted Him About His Drinking

Matthew Perry is opening up about the Friends star who confronted him about his drinking, calling it "scary." In a preview of the 53-year-old actor's upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News, Perry reveals Jennifer Aniston was the one who reached out the most when his drinking spiraled out of control. Perry, who confirmed taking Methadone, Xanax and consuming a "full quart of vodka" a day in addition to 55 Vicodin a day, admitted Aniston told him, "We know you're drinking."
ETOnline.com

'RHOC's Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Reality-TV Famous Home in Historic Deal (Exclusive)

Multiple sources confirm to ET, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather and Terry Dubrow are saying "goodbye" to their reality-TV famous home. The couple just closed on the sale of their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55 million, the largest sale of the year in Orange County, California -- and the third highest sale in Orange County history.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ETOnline.com

'The Watcher' Cast on the Westfield Stalker's Real Identity, Ideas for Season 2

The Watcher, Netflix's hit true-crime series based on the bizarre real story about a mysterious stalker who sent cryptic letters to the new owners of a longtime Westfield, New Jersey, home, may have drawn its own conclusions about the source behind the unwanted correspondence. But in real life, the case remains unsolved, with no one held responsible for harassing the family out of moving into their dream house.
WESTFIELD, NJ
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Hilariously Dramatic Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video

Taylor Swift is poking fun at herself and addressing her biggest insecurities in the new music video for "Anti-Hero," off her newly-released album, Midnights. Written and directed by Swift, the entertaining video begins with the singer-songwriter seated at a kitchen table as the clock strikes midnight. From there, she runs from "all of the people that I've ghosted" through her own version of a haunted house before being confronted with the true "anti-hero," herself. "I'm the problem, it's me!" a party girl version of Swift declares, eventually schooling herself on taking shots, smashing guitars and a hard life lesson: "Everyone will betray you."
ETOnline.com

'Harlem' Welcomes Rachel True, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn and More to Season 2 Cast

A cast grows in Harlem! The Amazon original series is gearing up for its second season by adding seven new actors to the cast. The comedy series following four ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem stars Meagan Good as Camille, a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has a hard time navigating her love life; Grace Byers as Quinn, a trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to run her struggling business and find love; Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, a filter-free singer and actress looking to regain her spot at the top of the entertainment food chain; and Jerrie Johnson as Tye, a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability at arm’s length.
ETOnline.com

Matthew Perry Reveals He Spent an Estimated $9 Million on Sobriety Journey

Matthew Perry's road to sobriety has been both challenging and shockingly expensive. Speaking with The New York Times in a recent interview, ahead of the release of his forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry explained how much it took to get him to kick his vices.
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift Releases 'Midnights,' Her 10th Studio Album -- Plus Bonus Surprises!

Taylor Swift's new music is finally out! When the clock struck midnight on the East Coast, the 32-year-old singer's 10th studio album, Midnights, was released at last!. The songstress took to Instagram the moment the album dropped to share her gratitude for one of her main collaborators, Jack Antonoff. "Midnights...
ETOnline.com

Zuri Craig, 'America's Got Talent' Finalist, Dead at 44

Zuri Craig, performer and America's Got Talent finalist has died at 44 years old. Craig's family confirmed the devastating news in a post shared to Instagram Sunday. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," his family shared in a tribute posted to Craig's official ZoReMi Entertainment page.

