When Jen Meyer can't find a piece of her jewelry, chances are her 15-year-old daughter, Ruby, whom she shares with ex-husband Tobey Maguire, might know where it is. "I'll find really nice jewelry of mine sitting on my daughter's desk and I'm like, 'What? Excuse me!' and she's like, 'Oh, I wanted to wear it and then it didn't match!' and I'm like, 'What? It did match, by the way!'," the jewelry designer told ET while celebrating Chanel's new 1932 collection and the 90th anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's first high jewelry collection at The Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 20.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO