4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation DestinationsZoran BogdanovicLos Angeles, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Prove R&B Will 'Never Be Dead,' Compose Songs for Talk Show Audience
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface gave her audience a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Friday! The legendary R&B crooner joined the American Idol alum on her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sat down at the piano to compose some original music aided by the audience. If you've never heard...
ETOnline.com
'Ellen' Girl Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Pregnant: 'The Baby Is the Size of a Banana'
Sophia Grace, the social media star who first earned fame as a 5-year-old during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, announced Saturday she's five months pregnant. "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," gushed the 19-year-old in a 7 minutes, 52 seconds video...
ETOnline.com
Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
ETOnline.com
Carly Simon's Sisters, Lucy and Joanna Simon, Die One Day Apart of Each Other
Carly Simon is in mourning after both of her sisters -- the Broadway composer, Lucy Simon, and former opera singer, Joanna Simon -- died this week just one day apart of each other. A rep for Carly Simon tells ET that her two sisters -- whose father, Richard Simon, was...
ETOnline.com
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Everything We Know About the 'GOT' Prequel Series' Return
Early during season 1 of House of the Dragon, HBO renewed the Game of Thrones prequel, confirming that the series would return for a second season. Based on George R.R. Martin’s novel, Fire & Blood, which is a history book recounting notable events in Westeros in the 200 years before the original series, HOTD will continue to explore the in-fighting and intrigue surrounding House Targaryen.
ETOnline.com
Ellen DeGeneres to Highlight Her Hobbies in New Series After Ending Daytime Talk Show
Ellen DeGeneres is embarking on a new adventure! After saying goodbye to her long-running talk show in May, the 64-year-old comedian is set to debut About Time For Yourself… with Ellen, a social short series in which she'll try out new hobbies amid her unemployment. The docu-style series, which...
ETOnline.com
Rainey Qualley on Style Tips She's Received From Andie MacDowell and Sharing Pieces With Margaret Qualley
All in the family! When Rainey Qualley needs some extra outfit options, all she has to do is take a peek in her mom, Andie MacDowell, and sister, Margaret Qualley's, closets, and just like that, her wardrobe selection is tripled. The actress stunned while celebrating Chanel's new 1932 Collection and...
ETOnline.com
Jen Meyer Reveals the Funny Reason Why She Finds Her Nice Jewelry Sitting on Her Daughter's Desk
When Jen Meyer can't find a piece of her jewelry, chances are her 15-year-old daughter, Ruby, whom she shares with ex-husband Tobey Maguire, might know where it is. "I'll find really nice jewelry of mine sitting on my daughter's desk and I'm like, 'What? Excuse me!' and she's like, 'Oh, I wanted to wear it and then it didn't match!' and I'm like, 'What? It did match, by the way!'," the jewelry designer told ET while celebrating Chanel's new 1932 collection and the 90th anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's first high jewelry collection at The Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 20.
ETOnline.com
Matthew Perry Reveals the 'Friends' Star Who Confronted Him About His Drinking
Matthew Perry is opening up about the Friends star who confronted him about his drinking, calling it "scary." In a preview of the 53-year-old actor's upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News, Perry reveals Jennifer Aniston was the one who reached out the most when his drinking spiraled out of control. Perry, who confirmed taking Methadone, Xanax and consuming a "full quart of vodka" a day in addition to 55 Vicodin a day, admitted Aniston told him, "We know you're drinking."
ETOnline.com
'RHOC's Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Reality-TV Famous Home in Historic Deal (Exclusive)
Multiple sources confirm to ET, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather and Terry Dubrow are saying "goodbye" to their reality-TV famous home. The couple just closed on the sale of their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55 million, the largest sale of the year in Orange County, California -- and the third highest sale in Orange County history.
ETOnline.com
Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'
Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!" "15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years...
ETOnline.com
Tyler Perry Teases a Third 'Why Did I Get Married?' Movie (Exclusive)
Tyler Perry may be bringing some fan favorites back to the big screen. On Saturday, the media mogul spoke with ET and revealed that there’s a chance for a third Why Did I Get Married? film -- but under one condition. "If Janet [Jackson] and Jill Scott say 'yes,'...
ETOnline.com
'The Watcher' Cast on the Westfield Stalker's Real Identity, Ideas for Season 2
The Watcher, Netflix's hit true-crime series based on the bizarre real story about a mysterious stalker who sent cryptic letters to the new owners of a longtime Westfield, New Jersey, home, may have drawn its own conclusions about the source behind the unwanted correspondence. But in real life, the case remains unsolved, with no one held responsible for harassing the family out of moving into their dream house.
ETOnline.com
Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Hilariously Dramatic Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video
Taylor Swift is poking fun at herself and addressing her biggest insecurities in the new music video for "Anti-Hero," off her newly-released album, Midnights. Written and directed by Swift, the entertaining video begins with the singer-songwriter seated at a kitchen table as the clock strikes midnight. From there, she runs from "all of the people that I've ghosted" through her own version of a haunted house before being confronted with the true "anti-hero," herself. "I'm the problem, it's me!" a party girl version of Swift declares, eventually schooling herself on taking shots, smashing guitars and a hard life lesson: "Everyone will betray you."
ETOnline.com
Kenan Thompson Reveals 'Good Burger 2' with Kel Mitchell Script is Written, 'Closer Than Ever' (Exclusive)
Good news, Good Burger fans, the long-awaited sequel to the hit '90s film could be coming sooner than you think. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Kenan Thompson at Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills Sunday, where he gave an update on where he and Kel Mitchell are with Good Burger 2.
ETOnline.com
'Harlem' Welcomes Rachel True, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn and More to Season 2 Cast
A cast grows in Harlem! The Amazon original series is gearing up for its second season by adding seven new actors to the cast. The comedy series following four ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem stars Meagan Good as Camille, a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has a hard time navigating her love life; Grace Byers as Quinn, a trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to run her struggling business and find love; Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, a filter-free singer and actress looking to regain her spot at the top of the entertainment food chain; and Jerrie Johnson as Tye, a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability at arm’s length.
ETOnline.com
Matthew Perry Reveals He Spent an Estimated $9 Million on Sobriety Journey
Matthew Perry's road to sobriety has been both challenging and shockingly expensive. Speaking with The New York Times in a recent interview, ahead of the release of his forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry explained how much it took to get him to kick his vices.
ETOnline.com
Taylor Swift Releases 'Midnights,' Her 10th Studio Album -- Plus Bonus Surprises!
Taylor Swift's new music is finally out! When the clock struck midnight on the East Coast, the 32-year-old singer's 10th studio album, Midnights, was released at last!. The songstress took to Instagram the moment the album dropped to share her gratitude for one of her main collaborators, Jack Antonoff. "Midnights...
ETOnline.com
'The Crown': Netflix Adds 'Fictional Dramatization' Disclaimer to Show's Trailer Description
The Crown has bowed to public pressure. As the popular Netflix royal drama prepares to release season 5 on Nov. 9, the streaming service has added a long-requested disclaimer to the show's trailer description. "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the...
ETOnline.com
Zuri Craig, 'America's Got Talent' Finalist, Dead at 44
Zuri Craig, performer and America's Got Talent finalist has died at 44 years old. Craig's family confirmed the devastating news in a post shared to Instagram Sunday. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," his family shared in a tribute posted to Craig's official ZoReMi Entertainment page.
