Is There A Furry Problem In West Valley Schools?
It’s scary when a rumor grows legs and takes on a life of its own. Especially in today’s social environment where everyone is trying to do their best, but to some, their best might be different and seem weird. Well one of those big rumors have come to Yakima. The rumor... litter boxes in our schools.
New Fire Cooked Pizzeria Coming To Yakima
We just lost one of my favorite Italian places to eat just a few months ago when Valley Italian Pizza & Pasta closed up shop and moved to the Tri-Cities. Since that happened back in August (2022), the choices for Italian food and Pizza has really left just the big chains as well as a few places that have Pizza on the menu. Every place I’ve eaten at has been great in their own way, but with more choices, means more great food which means everyone wins.
3 Stops You’ve Got to Make When Visiting Yakima, Washington
Everywhere has special places you've got to check out and if I had to narrow it down to three spots in Yakima, Washington this is where I would go! Message us with your ideas and we can see who comes out on top!. When Visiting Yakima You Must Stop At.
Malloween Photo Gallery at Valley Mall and a Chance to Win $250
Valley Mall was all decked on Saturday for Malloween! Fresh from a celebration the night before, Yakima Valley guests of the Halloween-themed event were treated to multiple spots to create memorable moments while attending the party or while shopping for the latest fashions and beyond! The costumes, crafts, and performances were fantastic and there's still a chance to get yourself entered for $250 near the Giant Pumpkins at center court!
Don’t Miss out on Trunk Or Treat with Steve Hahn in Yakima
Halloween has changed over the years, I'm not talking about the size of the candy, the costumes, or even the trick-or-treaters. When Covid hit and the lockdown became a lot longer than originally predicted it was the first time we had ever seen Halloween actually canceled in Washington. The second...
The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of
Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area
Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area. It’s nearly that time of year when kids of all ages love to go trick or treating for Halloween. In the past decade or so, hosted Trunk or Treat events have become more popular Halloween activities to do, especially in the Yakima Valley area. We have multiple Trunk or Treat events happening all over town and the students and staff at Eisenhower High School are joining the fray again, too.
Yakima Firefighters Enjoying an Apple a Day
Everyone loves an apple and thanks to some local growers local firefighters are eating apples as part of a program called Apples for Firefighters. Alan Taylor of Taylor Ann Enterprises L.L.C. who is coordinating the program for a second year says the idea came from his son who was named Firefighter of the Year in 2020 with the East Valley Fire District. In the first year Taylor provided fresh apples for East Valley and West Valley Fire Departments but this year the program has expanded allowing more firefighters to enjoy a Washington State apple.
Gravity Hill is Sure to Confuse Your Trip to Prosser
If you want to experience something a little freaking, defies the rules of nature, and is absolutely free, you only need to drive a little over an hour (if you’re leaving Yakima). Head to Prosser and get ready to be stumped as you roll along. It’s called “Gravity Hill”...
Yakima Firefighters Hoping You’ll Renew the EMS Levy
You've seen the signs around Yakima urging you to vote for the EMS levy. Yakima Firefighters are hoping for your support for the Emergency Medical Service Levy that funds important training and equipment. Fire officials in the West Valley Fire Department say it's not a new levy. Voters are being asked to renew the EMS Levy at a rate of 25-cents per $1,000 of assessed property.
Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides
Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.
Woman Killed Friday At Yakima Hotel
Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest homicide reported early Friday morning at a Yakima Hotel. Officers were called to the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First Street at about 2:00 am Friday because of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. Detectives are...
Yakima Drivers Enjoy Another Week of Falling Gas Prices
After weeks of increases in gas prices Yakima drivers are enjoying falling prices at the pump this week. According to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima average gasoline prices in Yakima have fallen 23.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67 per gallon today. While gas prices...
Ballots Arriving In Yakima Mailboxes This Week
If you're a registered voter in Yakima County check your mailbox for your ballot. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says more than 127,000 ballots are arriving in mailboxes this week. Ross expects 50 to 55 percent to be returned to the auditors office on election day., November 8. Ross says that means that thousands of ballots paid for by Yakima taxpayers will simply be thrown away or recycled rather than being voted.
Looking for Affordable Places to Live in WA? Try Eastern, WA
Hot off the presses the list of most affordable places to live in Washington State for 2022 has arrived and Eastern, Washington has grabbed four of the top 10 spots! Think you have an idea of what places are most affordable in Eastern, Washington?. Right in the Middle. According to...
