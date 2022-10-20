Max Weller, a 14 year old pheasant hunter from Portland, Michigan, shot a banded bird near Redfield, South Dakota that was part of the Cabela's Great American Pheasant Hunt Banded Pheasant Contest. Weller bagged the bird near the Mud Lake waterfowl production area, west of Redfield on Tuesday, October 18th. Redfield is well known as The Pheasant Capital of the World® and is where all of the World famous South Dakota pheasant hunting started with the first ever SD pheasant season being held only in Spink County in 1919. According to the information on the website for the Cabela's store in Mitchell, there were 30 pheasants that were banded and released on public hunting areas. Weller bagged the bird with band #28 on it and will be turning in the band to Cabela's to receive his $100 Cabela's gift card. Weller was on his fourth trip to South Dakota for pheasant hunting with Jesse Weller, his father, and his two grandfathers Dan Weller and Dave Schrauben. They hunt with Matt and Kevin Weller for the first few days of each new season and were pleased with the number of pheasants they saw this year.

PORTLAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO