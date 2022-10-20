Read full article on original website
Max Weller, a 14 year old pheasant hunter from Portland, Michigan, shot a banded bird near Redfield, South Dakota that was part of the Cabela's Great American Pheasant Hunt Banded Pheasant Contest. Weller bagged the bird near the Mud Lake waterfowl production area, west of Redfield on Tuesday, October 18th. Redfield is well known as The Pheasant Capital of the World® and is where all of the World famous South Dakota pheasant hunting started with the first ever SD pheasant season being held only in Spink County in 1919. According to the information on the website for the Cabela's store in Mitchell, there were 30 pheasants that were banded and released on public hunting areas. Weller bagged the bird with band #28 on it and will be turning in the band to Cabela's to receive his $100 Cabela's gift card. Weller was on his fourth trip to South Dakota for pheasant hunting with Jesse Weller, his father, and his two grandfathers Dan Weller and Dave Schrauben. They hunt with Matt and Kevin Weller for the first few days of each new season and were pleased with the number of pheasants they saw this year.
Woman killed near Wallace identified
WALLACE, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman killed last week in a head-on collision with a semi a mile northwest of Wallace. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 32 year-old Jacklyn Fortin of Brentford, South Dakota died when the SUV she was driving crossed the centerline of Highway 20 and crashed into a semi driven by 33 year-old Joshua Gates of Gilman, Iowa.
Colder than normal winter predicted for South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service has released its winter weather outlook. Kelly Serr is at the National Weather Service in Aberdeen. She talks about what the Upper Mlidwest can expect as we dive into the winter months just ahead…. The winter weather outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures expected...
Is There an Underwater Volcano Forming In Aberdeen? [VIDEO]
There seems to be a mysterious phenomena happening in Aberdeen's Wylie Lake that no one - at least for now - has been able to figure out. A strange sand mound is building and has caught the eye of a local fisherman. Jeremy Smith says he was feeding the fish...
One injured in Sargent County rollover crash
HAVANA, N.D. (KXNET) — A 48-year-old Havana man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), the driver was traveling southbound on ND State Highway 32 approximately 2 miles north of Havana when his vehicle crossed the center […]
