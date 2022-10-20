ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Nothing to see here, just a NFL referee allegedly asking Mike Evans for his autograph

To suggest that the NFL or the referees in any way "fixed" Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Carolina Panthers game in favor of the Bucs would not only be incorrect, but it would be among the dumbest statements ever made. TOMpa Bay barely even sniffed the end zone in the contest, losing 21-3 as a double-digit favorite to fall to 3-4 on the season. The officials couldn't have rigged the game in Tampa's favor if they tried.
TAMPA, FL
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm: I will NOT touch a club for the foreseeable future!

Jon Rahm has admitted he will be taking some "very much needed" time away from the PGA Tour after falling short at the CJ Cup. Rahm, 27, came into the week at Congaree Golf Club in good form having recently emulated his hero Seve Ballesteros in his home country. But...
Golf Digest

If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy on his emotional return to World No. 1: 'I'm enjoying the game as much as I ever have'

Rory McIlroy’s climb back to the top of the golf world began with an empty stomach. Six months and three weeks prior to winning the CJ Cup on Sunday to take his place again as the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, the four-time major winner missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in late March. That same Friday night, he also missed dinner. The tournament hotel was so busy McIlroy decided it was easier to skip food than wait hours for it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy