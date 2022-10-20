Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Golf Digest
Nothing to see here, just a NFL referee allegedly asking Mike Evans for his autograph
To suggest that the NFL or the referees in any way "fixed" Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Carolina Panthers game in favor of the Bucs would not only be incorrect, but it would be among the dumbest statements ever made. TOMpa Bay barely even sniffed the end zone in the contest, losing 21-3 as a double-digit favorite to fall to 3-4 on the season. The officials couldn't have rigged the game in Tampa's favor if they tried.
2022 NFL defense rankings: Buffalo Bills remain No. 1 defense entering Week 8
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league on
Golf Digest
Photographer tackles and disrobes Penn State streaker, wins college football weekend
In the era of "yo dude, I'm gonna [insert really stupid act here], film me," it has become borderline impossible to properly police streakers, which is to say to stop them before they begin streaking. Hence why we see a streaker almost once a week now at a baseball or football game.
Golf instruction: Using a mirror to solidify your takeaway, position at the top
Gaining confidence on the golf course often starts at home. Sure, there’s many different ways to practice at home, including hitting balls into a net (if you have the space) or rolling out a practice putting mat to dial in your stroke. But simply using a mirror for 20...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm: I will NOT touch a club for the foreseeable future!
Jon Rahm has admitted he will be taking some "very much needed" time away from the PGA Tour after falling short at the CJ Cup. Rahm, 27, came into the week at Congaree Golf Club in good form having recently emulated his hero Seve Ballesteros in his home country. But...
Golf Digest
If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick
Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy on his emotional return to World No. 1: 'I'm enjoying the game as much as I ever have'
Rory McIlroy’s climb back to the top of the golf world began with an empty stomach. Six months and three weeks prior to winning the CJ Cup on Sunday to take his place again as the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, the four-time major winner missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in late March. That same Friday night, he also missed dinner. The tournament hotel was so busy McIlroy decided it was easier to skip food than wait hours for it.
Bochy missed game, takes over Rangers team he beat for title
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven’t done. Now he is coming out of a thre
Golf Digest
Iowa-Northwestern has opened with the lowest O/U in college football history, is now must-see TV
By now you’ve probably heard the news: The Iowa offense STINKS. It reeks historically. The Hawkeyes rank DFL in the FBS. Through seven games, Brian Ferentz’s dodo birds have amassed just 1,591 yards and 94 points. On Saturday, they got blown out 54-10 by Ohio State. Seven of their ten points came courtesy of a pick six. Things are grim.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour Champions winner drops glass trophy, nearly gives tournament executive a heart attack
The rise of Steven Alker has been nothing short of a fairytale. Last August, the journeyman was still Monday qualifying for PGA Tour Champions events, and now after his latest victory on Sunday, he's in the driver's seat to win the senior circuit's season-long Schwab Cup. But it turns out he still needs work on hoisting trophies.
Comments / 0