golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star will be "taking a break for a little bit"
PGA Tour star Max Homa has confirmed he will be "taking a break" from competitive action as he will shortly become a father for the first time. Homa, 31, has enjoyed another stellar year on the PGA Tour with two victories coming at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship in September when taking advantage of a shocking collapse from Danny Willett.
Golf Digest
If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick
Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
Golf Digest
Meet the PGA Tour pro who just topped $10 million in career earnings but also joined this not-so-popular club
There’s the potential that Alex Noren isn’t even aware of what he “accomplished” on Sunday at the CJ Cup. An even-par 71 to close things out at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C., left the 40-year-old Swede in a ho-hum tie for 37th place, earning him a respectable if unremarkable $46,830.
Golf Digest
Lydia Ko proves unstoppable at BMW Ladies Championship, wins 18th career LPGA title
It’s always special for Lydia Ko to return to South Korea and compete. Though you’ll see the New Zealand flag next to Ko’s name on leaderboards, she was born in Seoul and remains connected to the country. And as much as Ko loves going to South Korea, the fans might love it more: the support for her is enormous. But after nine years of playing professional golf, the 25-year-old had yet to win an LPGA or Korean LPGA event in South Korea. That’s what made Sunday at the BMW Ladies Championship all the more special. With a final-round 65 at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, Ko impressively earned her 18th LPGA Tour win. The next-closest competitor was Andrea Lee who was four shots back, finishing solo second.
Golf Digest
Rory creates 'easy' path to World No. 1, K.H. Lee looks to spoil and Jon Rahm's late rally
Rory McIlroy looked less than pleased with how his third round finished up at the CJ Cup. Understandable, given he bogeyed two of his final five holes, including the 17th after suffering a bad break, with his tee shot finding a rough spot in one of Congaree's waste bunkers. The...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 BMW Ladies Championship
Sunday was supposed to be a coronation for Atthaya Thitkul at the BMW Ladies Championship. The 19-year-old from Thailand had a one-shot lead entering the final round at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, South Korea, with the chance at not only winning her third LPGA title of 2022 but claim the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Women’s Rankings.
Bubba Wallace Facing Consequences From 23XI Racing for Altercation with Kyle Larson
Bubba Wallace faces more punishments than just those handed down from NASCAR. The 23XI Racing Team will also levy down consequences to the 29-year-old driver for his actions last weekend in Las Vegas. According to ESPN, 23XI Racing — owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin — plans to impose...
Golf Digest
Atthaya Thitikul could become the second teenage World No. 1, and she’s not flinching at the opportunity
Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, South Korea is a hilly golf course. Atthaya Thitikul is comfortable in that setting. The 19-year-old grew up playing golf in Thailand. Though the grass is different, the undulations of Oak Valley feel similar to mountain courses she played throughout Thailand. Her scores at the BMW Ladies Championship demonstrate her comfort: rounds of 63-71-67 have her at 15 under par through 54 holes with a one-shot lead over Lydia Ko and Andrea Lee.
Golf Digest
Watch major champ's final career LPGA start become even more memorable with a hole-in-one to win a luxury car
Na Yeon Choi was never going to forget her final career start on the LPGA Tour. But what the former U.S. Women’s Open winner pulled off while saying good-bye at the BMW Ladies Championship in her home country of South Korea will make it all the more memorable. During...
Golf Digest
Korn Ferry Tour Q School Second Stage Edition: Pressure-packed responses, familiar names and heartbreaking tales
The second stage of Korn Ferry Q school wrapped up last week. It is a huge hurdle to clear, as everyone who makes it to the final stage is guaranteed at least conditional status, but there is still work to do. Only the top 40 (and ties) at the final stage will earn guaranteed starts next season. Those who finish outside the top 40 will play the waiting game to see what (if any) events they get into.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Nevada
Nevada as a golf state might be unfairly overlooked. Perhaps it’s because visitors to Nevada often have something else on their minds—bachelor/bachelorette parties, casino trips, business conferences or various other shenanigans—but the truth is, Nevada boasts some of the best public golf anywhere. For whatever reason you...
Golf Digest
Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds 2022: A shocking solo favorite
After being treated to a rare, star-studded Fall Swing affair last week at the CJ Cup, golf fans' faith will be tested with this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which, let's just say, is lacking in the brand-name department. Hence why Denny McCarthy, who has never won a PGA Tour event...
