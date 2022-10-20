ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
NBC Connecticut

Why New Jersey Doesn't Let People Pump Their Own Gas

New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Flipped Truck Closes I-295 Ramp In South Jersey

An overturned truck closed a ramp on Interstate 295, authorities said. The truck crashed at about 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 northbound on the Exit 43 off-ramp in Mount Laurel Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation website. The exit ramp and right shoulder were closed, 511nj.org said.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Daily Beast

Skydiver Plunges to His Death Near New Jersey Airport

A skydiver from Michigan died after a jump near the Alexandria Field airport in New Jersey on Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and New Jersey State Police are now investigating 37-year-old Brandon Jackson’s death, although details of the company involved in his dive haven’t been released. Police said they found him near a field by the airport after responding to a call for medical assistance at 2:30 p.m., pronouncing him dead at the scene. FAA spokesperson Maria Njoku said “investigations of skydiving accidents and incidents typically focus on inspecting the packing of the parachute and reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey

While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
LehighValleyLive.com

Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen

Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

