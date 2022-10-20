Read full article on original website
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
Illegal off-road vehicles continue to tear up N.J. forests. Advocates push for crackdown.
More than six months after a report outlined recommendations for better managing the issue of off-road vehicles damaging swaths of New Jersey state land, including the Pinelands, environmental advocates say they are no closer to a solution. Jason Howell, an activist with the Pinelands Preservation Alliance which commissioned the “New...
NJ Bill Proposes to Finally Stop Car Manufacturers Charging You For This
Here's New Jersey bill I think we can all get behind!. If you have a vehicle with in-car features that you can't even use unless you pay an extra subscription, you may not be deprived for very much longer. According to The Drive, New Jersey legislators and putting forth a...
What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book
It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida. It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve...
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NBC Connecticut
Why New Jersey Doesn't Let People Pump Their Own Gas
New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
N.J. city founding father’s grave is in a traffic circle. But is his body really there?
The small circle of land looks odd and out of place from any angle. It’s just inside the entrance of a residential neighborhood in Northfield. It’s the hub of a traffic circle, Oxford Circle to be exact. It rises head high and has makeshift stairs fashioned by cinder blocks driven into the dirt.
ValueWalk
Property Tax Rebate Checks from New Jersey: Who Will Get Them, How Much and When
New Jersey homeowners and renters could soon have some money coming their way. Residents who meet the requirements could get up to $1,500 in the form of property tax rebate checks from New Jersey. Homeowners and renters will have to apply to get the rebate. What Is The ANCHOR Property...
Report: 6 NJ counties among nation’s most threatened by storms, climate
In a new report that details the economic toll of climate change, six New Jersey counties appear on a list of the 100 counties nationwide that are expected to experience the greatest loss related to weather and climate on an annual basis. "Every state in the country has been impacted...
Flipped Truck Closes I-295 Ramp In South Jersey
An overturned truck closed a ramp on Interstate 295, authorities said. The truck crashed at about 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 northbound on the Exit 43 off-ramp in Mount Laurel Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation website. The exit ramp and right shoulder were closed, 511nj.org said.
This One Change Could Prevent New Jersey Drivers from Speeding
There are two roadways, maybe one more notorious than the other, where every time drivers enter the on-ramp, they are ready to experience their own road race. The left lane of Garden State Parkway seems to be the lawless lane of top speed. If you’re in it, you’re in it for a purpose.
Daily Beast
Skydiver Plunges to His Death Near New Jersey Airport
A skydiver from Michigan died after a jump near the Alexandria Field airport in New Jersey on Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and New Jersey State Police are now investigating 37-year-old Brandon Jackson’s death, although details of the company involved in his dive haven’t been released. Police said they found him near a field by the airport after responding to a call for medical assistance at 2:30 p.m., pronouncing him dead at the scene. FAA spokesperson Maria Njoku said “investigations of skydiving accidents and incidents typically focus on inspecting the packing of the parachute and reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft.”
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
Don’t move away from New Jersey: Life’s not cheaper down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
Plastic bag alliance says New Jersey should use plastic bags again. They’re recyclable. | Opinion
While American families across the country have excitedly eyed the more than $580 million lottery jackpot up for grabs, New Jersey politicians are focused on a similarly sized but less dreamy issue: the massive increase in the consumption of stitched handle bags that comply with the Garden State’s bag ban.
Seriously?? THIS is New Jersey’s Top-Rated Pizza Chain?
Surely this has got to be a joke. We New Jerseyans are a proud, particular people. There are many things we pride ourselves on. One of those being: We are excellent judges of pizza. In fact, we're passionate about it, just like our neighbors in New York and Eastern Pennsylvania.
Highest paying jobs in New Jersey and how much they make
As little kids, we were all asked the question, "so what do you want to be when you grow up?" You might want to help your kids with that decision because I found the highest-paying jobs in New Jersey and it pays to make the right choice. It really is...
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
