A skydiver from Michigan died after a jump near the Alexandria Field airport in New Jersey on Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and New Jersey State Police are now investigating 37-year-old Brandon Jackson’s death, although details of the company involved in his dive haven’t been released. Police said they found him near a field by the airport after responding to a call for medical assistance at 2:30 p.m., pronouncing him dead at the scene. FAA spokesperson Maria Njoku said “investigations of skydiving accidents and incidents typically focus on inspecting the packing of the parachute and reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO