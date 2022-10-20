ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm: I will NOT touch a club for the foreseeable future!

Jon Rahm has admitted he will be taking some "very much needed" time away from the PGA Tour after falling short at the CJ Cup. Rahm, 27, came into the week at Congaree Golf Club in good form having recently emulated his hero Seve Ballesteros in his home country. But...
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun

The Spun

The Spun

Golf Digest

If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm met a very special fan at the CJ Cup: "You've been an inspiration"

We have seen some pretty wholesome content on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup this year, and it continued with Jon Rahm taking the time to sign a special autograph. If you didn't know, the reason why the Spaniard swings the way he does is down to being born with a clubbed right foot.
Golf Digest

Lydia Ko proves unstoppable at BMW Ladies Championship, wins 18th career LPGA title

It’s always special for Lydia Ko to return to South Korea and compete. Though you’ll see the New Zealand flag next to Ko’s name on leaderboards, she was born in Seoul and remains connected to the country. And as much as Ko loves going to South Korea, the fans might love it more: the support for her is enormous. But after nine years of playing professional golf, the 25-year-old had yet to win an LPGA or Korean LPGA event in South Korea. That’s what made Sunday at the BMW Ladies Championship all the more special. With a final-round 65 at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, Ko impressively earned her 18th LPGA Tour win. The next-closest competitor was Andrea Lee who was four shots back, finishing solo second.
Golf Digest

Atthaya Thitikul could become the second teenage World No. 1, and she’s not flinching at the opportunity

Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, South Korea is a hilly golf course. Atthaya Thitikul is comfortable in that setting. The 19-year-old grew up playing golf in Thailand. Though the grass is different, the undulations of Oak Valley feel similar to mountain courses she played throughout Thailand. Her scores at the BMW Ladies Championship demonstrate her comfort: rounds of 63-71-67 have her at 15 under par through 54 holes with a one-shot lead over Lydia Ko and Andrea Lee.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned her 18th-career LPGA Tour win at Oak Valley Country Club in South Korea. Ko put on a masterclass on Sunday, in perhaps the finest round of what she has called her most consistent season. She shot 7-under 65 in the final round, running away from the field for a four-shot win on 21-under 267.
Popculture

Serena Williams Gives Major Update on Tennis Career Following Retirement Announcement

When Serena Williams lost in the third round of US Open in September, many fans thought it would be the last time she would be competing as she unofficially announced her retirement in August. But now it looks like the 41-year-old tennis superstar is ready to make a big comeback. When speaking with The SF Standard, Williams said she's "not retired" and she may be returning to the court soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Golf Digest

Thai teenager's chance to grab World No. 1 slips away in South Korea, but there will be others

The common take among those who follow the LPGA Tour is that it’s not a question of if Atthaya Thitkul will become the No. 1 women’s golfer in the world, but when. And that’s still the case even if that “when” part must wait a little longer after the finish the 19-year-old from Thailand suffered on Sunday at the BMW Ladies Championship.

