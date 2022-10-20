Ex-CBS Star Lara Logan Reveals 'Pool Of Patriots' Conspiracy Theory, Says Cabal Of World's Elites Will 'Dine On Blood Of Children'

Mega

News reporter Lara Logan unleashed a wild conspiracy theory, claiming the world's elite will "dine on the blood of children" and that "the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world," RadarOnline.com learned.

The CBS-turned-Fox Nation host made the claims during an interview with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling on Wednesday, introducing the world to the "pool of patriots" and claiming she saw the plan with her own eyes.

According to Logan, she spoke to a man who claimed he had infiltrated “the global cabal” at the United Nations and had the documents to. back it up.

“This was several years ago, the plan was to infiltrate 100 million illegal immigrants, and at that point, they were already at 40 million and these people would dilute what they call the pool of patriots . Those were their words, right?” Logan said on Bolling's The Balance segment.

She claimed these immigrants would be taught not to be patriotic.

“And they would not be taught that America is a great country, and trained to sing the national anthem with pride and so on and so on. They will be told all the negative things that we’re taught about the US today, that our own children are taught," Logan continued. “What would be the effect of diluting the pool of patriots? Well, it would be to break down the sense of pride in being American and what it means to be American,” she continued.

When Bolling asked if God approves of a closed border, Logan had an interesting response.

“It’s much bigger than that. God believes that, in sovereignty and national identity, the sanctity of family and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time, and he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his students and his and his servants,” she stated. “And they may think that they’re going to become gods, that’s what they tell us. Yuval Noah Harari and all the rest of them at the World Economic Forum. You know the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches and that while they dine on the blood of children, those are the people right, they’re not going to win. They’re not going to win.”

Logan has since caught criticism for her comments, with several naysayers taking to social media.

"She really went fully around the bend," one person tweeted. "Oooooooook. She is getting worse," added another. "This woman has the nerve to say she knows what God thinks," posted a third.

While CBS watchers might be surprised by Logan's pivot in politics, her former co-workers revealed they weren't shocked. Speaking mostly anonymously to 60 Minutes in the past, a dozen ex-colleagues said her strong far-right beliefs made them question whether she'd be fit to objectively cover the Obama administration’s military and foreign policy moves.