Northeast Missouri driver killed when ejected during rear-end crash
LENTNER, Mo. — A rear-end crash in northeast Missouri resulted in one of the drivers being killed. The other driver was arrested on multiple DWI charges. It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday on Highway 36, one mile east of Lentner. State troopers identify the victim as Charles Craig,...
Northeast Missouri man receives only minor abrasions in rollover crash
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is lucky to escape with only scratches after a rollover crash in Knox County Friday. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. on Missouri Highway 6 near Hurdland. Steven Spurlock, 31, of Kirksville, was heading east towards Edina. Spurlock told KTVO...
Macon woman turning 112 years old Saturday
MACON, Mo. — If you thought 100 trips around the sun was a lot, just imagine 112. A Macon woman turns 112 on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Velma Hinds lives at Loch Haven Senior Living Community in Macon. Her only two children, Carol Coffman, of Macon, and Sue Cavender,...
1 found in closet, 1 ran from Kirksville police; both arrested
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two were taken into custody in Kirksville Thursday, one after running from officers. Just before noon Thursday, officers were investigating a tip about suspicious activity at a residence in the 800 block of North Walnut. They had information that Michael T. Adams, who had warrants for...
More charges filed against men who shot at FBI
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two men have been indicted on gun charges by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City after they opened fire on several FBI agents who were serving a warrant near Warsaw on Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri,...
