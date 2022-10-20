Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
With fentanyl driving up Hawaii overdoses, drug agents are urging caution for trick-or-treaters
SHOPO says it’s investigating how security was handled for the IRONMAN World Championship event in Kona earlier this month. After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Navy is preparing to kick off the first phase of...
Hiker from Chile dies at Wailua Falls
The woman's traveling partner asked other hikers nearby to help them find the woman after she didn't come back to the Wailua Falls lookout for about two hours, according to KPD.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
There's a higher chance for showers near the end of the week into the upcoming weekend. Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:12 PM HST. |. Great weekend to go star...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's most understaffed hospital has a plan to add dozens of homegrown caregivers
SHOPO says it’s investigating how security was handled for the IRONMAN World Championship event in Kona earlier this month. After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Navy is preparing to kick off the first phase of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption. After weeks of elevated earthquake rates, officials are now holding public meetings warning families to prepare for a natural...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Welcome back Trade Wind Weather!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through mid- week will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday into the weekend will feature a reduction in stability that will, at the least, contribute to a tendency for heavier trade wind showers. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll better be able to forecast for the potential for thunder over the Big Island on Thursday and/or Friday as the trough moves into the area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
'It's scary': In bold crime sprees, thieves prowl Oahu communities in U-Haul trucks to cart away what they steal
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. He was their ‘perfect role model.’ With him gone, they’re trying to live up to his legacy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid historic levels of learning loss nationally, Hawaii’s test scores remain mostly steady
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite historic declines in learning across the U.S. due to the pandemic, there’s a bit of good news for Hawaii students. According to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results released Monday, Hawaii’s fourth-graders performed above national averages in reading and math. In reading,...
Makakilo car crash leaves 3 in hospital
A Tesla went off the side of the freeway and landed in the backyard of a house in Makakilo after a two car crash, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man
Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind weather to dominate the work week
Typical trade wind conditions are expected for the coming week, with moderate to breezy winds bringing passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas. Stable conditions should limit rainfall through midweek. By Thursday, trade winds will back off slightly as an upper trough digs down from the north. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Lots of sunshine, breezy trade winds to start the workweek
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through midweek will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui affordable housing project triggers land dispute
WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens lined Kahekili Highway near Waiehu Beach Road on Monday holding signs and Hawaiian flags. The area they say they are protecting is where non-profit organization Maui Economic Opportunity plans to build 120 affordable rental units for low-income families. The Native Hawaiian family says the land belongs...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Breezy trades, fewer showers to close out the weekend
Moderate to breezy trades are expected to dominate the coming week. Drier conditions are moving in, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas for the remainder of the weekend. In surf, a north swell will slowly decline, with some long-period south swells keeping surf elevated for south shores....
hawaiinewsnow.com
SmartMoney Monday: When to open up a 'CD'
The week-long event is a chance for companies and professionals to showcase the very latest in the world of superconductivity. Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over...
Officials target fentanyl traffickers using rewards, harsher penalties
Law enforcement across Hawaii are making larger seizures of fentanyl with just 2 milligrams considered a deadly dose.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Does your pup have what it takes to be a ‘chief fluff officer’?
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Listen up, dog lovers: Your pup could be a star!. If your answer is a resounding “yes,” then could make up to$10,000 a year!. Yappy.com, a website for pet gifts, is hiring a “chief fluff officer.”. The job description all boils down to being...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind pattern to dominate the coming week
Great weekend to go star gazing and to enjoy the Orionid meteor shower!. Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow. Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai tonight through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night. A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week, which means lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind weather conditions for the coming week
Trade winds will dominate the forecast and bring in some heavy pockets. Trade winds will bring us more showers this week and even more in the second half of the week. Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at. Updated: 14 hours...
Comments / 0