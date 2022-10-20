ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Groton woman is facing charges after a series of incidents. State Troopers were dispatched to the Town of Newfield on October 9th for a reported dispute on Ward Boulevard. Officials say 25-year-old Cypress Jana Hill kicked in a door and threatened a victim with a knife, violating an order of protection in the process. The next day, Troopers were again dispatched to Newfield for reports that Hill threatened the same person with a knife near the intersection of Millard Hill and Elmira Road. On October 14th, investigators with the New York State Police at Ithaca Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Hill. She was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal contempt, and menacing. She was processed by State Police at Ithaca and transported to Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment and Processing.

GROTON, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO