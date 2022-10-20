ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
rewind1077.com

Pair of incidents in Newfield leads to charges for Groton woman

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Groton woman is facing charges after a series of incidents. State Troopers were dispatched to the Town of Newfield on October 9th for a reported dispute on Ward Boulevard. Officials say 25-year-old Cypress Jana Hill kicked in a door and threatened a victim with a knife, violating an order of protection in the process. The next day, Troopers were again dispatched to Newfield for reports that Hill threatened the same person with a knife near the intersection of Millard Hill and Elmira Road. On October 14th, investigators with the New York State Police at Ithaca Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Hill. She was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal contempt, and menacing. She was processed by State Police at Ithaca and transported to Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment and Processing.
GROTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Enfield Man Arrested in Shooting

According to the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to talk a shooting suspect from Enfield into surrendering to police without incident earlier today. Java Abdur-Razzaaq, 40, is currently awaiting arraigned and his charges are pending. According to police the incident began this morning when deputies received reports around...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Joly: IPD has relaxed some requirements for recruits

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department continues to recruit lateral transfers and new officers. Now, Acting Chief John Joly tells us they are relaxing some standards. They also look at a possible recruit’s personnel history. Joly is seeking the addition of seven police positions in the...
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident

CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Town of DeWitt Police need help locating missing person

TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The DeWitt Police Department needs help to locate 68-year-old David Benz from Jamesville, N.Y. According to DeWitt Police, Benz was reported missing by his family after he left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
DEWITT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seek Information After One Shot in Kirkwood Over Weekend

According to New York State Police, one person was shot early Saturday morning in the town of Kirkwood and police are now investigating. Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd at Madam Oars on Upper Court Street. Police did not say what condition the victim...
KIRKWOOD, NY
rewind1077.com

Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca. Jamie Stevens owns and operates Koskinen’s Towing, located on East Shore Drive in Lansing, providing service to the region. In March of this year, a tow truck operator in Syracuse was struck and killed by a motorist, just feet away from where Stevens had loaded a disabled vehicle days prior. Stevens has been a tow truck operator for over 30 years. Now, with his twin children Savannah and Bailey joining him in the business, he’s made it his top priority to promote education and safety for operators.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Elmira Police respond to shots fired early Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A neighborhood in Elmira was disturbed by gunfire in the early morning hours on Saturday, prompting a police response in the Area. According to Elmira Police, at around 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers responded to the reports of shots fired in the 500 block of W. Fourth Street in the city.
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials float idea of shared regional jail

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials are discussing the possibility of a shared regional jail. Legislator Travis Brooks says Cortland County is a potential partner. He says the two counties could possibly split the cost. But Sheriff Derek Osborne has concerns with that approach. He wonders if the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
SYRACUSE, NY

