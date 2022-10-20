Read full article on original website
Pair of incidents in Newfield leads to charges for Groton woman
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Groton woman is facing charges after a series of incidents. State Troopers were dispatched to the Town of Newfield on October 9th for a reported dispute on Ward Boulevard. Officials say 25-year-old Cypress Jana Hill kicked in a door and threatened a victim with a knife, violating an order of protection in the process. The next day, Troopers were again dispatched to Newfield for reports that Hill threatened the same person with a knife near the intersection of Millard Hill and Elmira Road. On October 14th, investigators with the New York State Police at Ithaca Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Hill. She was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal contempt, and menacing. She was processed by State Police at Ithaca and transported to Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment and Processing.
Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
Enfield Man Arrested in Shooting
According to the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to talk a shooting suspect from Enfield into surrendering to police without incident earlier today. Java Abdur-Razzaaq, 40, is currently awaiting arraigned and his charges are pending. According to police the incident began this morning when deputies received reports around...
Joly: IPD has relaxed some requirements for recruits
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department continues to recruit lateral transfers and new officers. Now, Acting Chief John Joly tells us they are relaxing some standards. They also look at a possible recruit’s personnel history. Joly is seeking the addition of seven police positions in the...
Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident
CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
Chemung County man sentenced for violating protection order, probation
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced for violating an order of protection almost a year ago in Chemung County. William Walker pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Criminal Contempt in April 2022 in connection to the November 2021 incident. The DA’s Office said he was placed on interim probation in June 2022 and violated […]
Missing Jamesville man never showed up to pick up daughter, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Jamesville man was supposed to pick up his daughter from work last week, but never showed up, DeWitt police said. No one has heard from or seen David Benz since he left his home last Thursday, police said. DeWitt police are now asking the public...
Auburn Police Department investigating terroristic threat made by teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR)- On October 22, the Auburn New York Police Department was notified by the Auburn Alabama Police Department about a threat being posted on Twitter in which a user wrote that they were going to shoot up the Auburn Junior High School on October 24. The Auburn Alabama Police Department obtained the IP […]
Town of DeWitt Police need help locating missing person
TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The DeWitt Police Department needs help to locate 68-year-old David Benz from Jamesville, N.Y. According to DeWitt Police, Benz was reported missing by his family after he left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
Police Seek Information After One Shot in Kirkwood Over Weekend
According to New York State Police, one person was shot early Saturday morning in the town of Kirkwood and police are now investigating. Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd at Madam Oars on Upper Court Street. Police did not say what condition the victim...
Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca. Jamie Stevens owns and operates Koskinen’s Towing, located on East Shore Drive in Lansing, providing service to the region. In March of this year, a tow truck operator in Syracuse was struck and killed by a motorist, just feet away from where Stevens had loaded a disabled vehicle days prior. Stevens has been a tow truck operator for over 30 years. Now, with his twin children Savannah and Bailey joining him in the business, he’s made it his top priority to promote education and safety for operators.
Police confirm U-E High School student was hit by vehicle on Friday
On October 21st, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside of Union-Endicott High School.
Elmira Police respond to shots fired early Saturday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A neighborhood in Elmira was disturbed by gunfire in the early morning hours on Saturday, prompting a police response in the Area. According to Elmira Police, at around 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers responded to the reports of shots fired in the 500 block of W. Fourth Street in the city.
Tompkins County officials float idea of shared regional jail
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials are discussing the possibility of a shared regional jail. Legislator Travis Brooks says Cortland County is a potential partner. He says the two counties could possibly split the cost. But Sheriff Derek Osborne has concerns with that approach. He wonders if the...
The $194k deputy; Onondaga Co. Sheriff's office spend $7.7 million in overtime to run jail
In 2021, a single Onondaga County sheriff's deputy brought home $194,636.05. It's nearly triple his starting salary; like other senior deputies, he made use of contractual overtime rules that Sheriff Eugene Conway and other top brass have wanted removed for years. CNY Central sent a freedom of information request to...
New York State Man Arrested After Lighting Trash Can on Fire in Hospital
Police say that a New York state man coasted tens of thousands of dollars to a hospital after he lit a trash can on fire. It is not known what lead the suspect to allegedly commit the crime in the first place. Police also haven't revealed just how long the...
One person shot at Madame Oars
According to State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, one person was shot at Madame Oars, located at 584 Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood.
Body camera video released showing Baldwinsville Superintendent's DWI arrest
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — CNY Central has obtained the body-worn camera video Baldwinsville Police officers captured with the sights and sounds of the DWI arrest of Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson. We already have the Baldwinsville Police report detailing what investigators heard and saw the night of the arrest. The report...
Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
