Amanda Seales wasn’t feeling standup comedy anymore. Then she found her spark
Amanda Seales did not play when it came to the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress and comedian told CNN she was serious about quarantining and didn’t even consider touring with her standup show to protect herself and her audiences. During that time, she said, she just wasn’t...
Meghan Trainor reveals what inspired her new song ‘Remind Me’
Meghan Trainor sat down with CNN to discuss life after “All About That Bass,” her new album and the importance of self-love. The American singer-songwriter joined CNN’s “Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?” this week to discuss her fifth studio album, “Takin’ It Back,” which was released on Friday.
‘Ellen’ star Sophia Grace is expecting her first child
If you don’t feel old yet, just wait: Sophia Grace, the adorable dancing toddler from “Ellen,” is going to be a mom. Sophia Grace Brownlee, who became famous as a child for her exuberant music covers and frequent appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” alongside her cousin, is expecting her first child, she announced in a YouTube video on Saturday.
‘Doctor Who’ fans delighted as the Doctor regenerates as … David Tennant
“Doctor Who” fans were drenched in nostalgia after David Tennant reprised his role as the Time Lord in the dramatic conclusion to the show’s BBC centenary special. Sunday’s 90-minute episode of the long-running sci-fi show, titled “The Power of the Doctor,” ended with Jodie Whittaker’s character unexpectedly regenerating into Tennant in her final appearance as the 13th Doctor.
