Las Vegas, NV

KESQ

Amanda Seales wasn’t feeling standup comedy anymore. Then she found her spark

Amanda Seales did not play when it came to the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress and comedian told CNN she was serious about quarantining and didn’t even consider touring with her standup show to protect herself and her audiences. During that time, she said, she just wasn’t...
KESQ

Meghan Trainor reveals what inspired her new song ‘Remind Me’

Meghan Trainor sat down with CNN to discuss life after “All About That Bass,” her new album and the importance of self-love. The American singer-songwriter joined CNN’s “Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?” this week to discuss her fifth studio album, “Takin’ It Back,” which was released on Friday.
KESQ

Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, beloved comedian and actor known for his work on “Will and Grace,” has died, his agent announced. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,” Sarabeth Schedeen, Jordan’s talent agent, said in a statement to CNN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ

‘Ellen’ star Sophia Grace is expecting her first child

If you don’t feel old yet, just wait: Sophia Grace, the adorable dancing toddler from “Ellen,” is going to be a mom. Sophia Grace Brownlee, who became famous as a child for her exuberant music covers and frequent appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” alongside her cousin, is expecting her first child, she announced in a YouTube video on Saturday.

