ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

SmartMoney Monday: When to open up a 'CD'

The week-long event is a chance for companies and professionals to showcase the very latest in the world of superconductivity. Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Lots of sunshine, breezy trade winds to start the workweek

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through midweek will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Welcome back Trade Wind Weather!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through mid- week will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday into the weekend will feature a reduction in stability that will, at the least, contribute to a tendency for heavier trade wind showers. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll better be able to forecast for the potential for thunder over the Big Island on Thursday and/or Friday as the trough moves into the area.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Breezy trades, fewer showers to close out the weekend

Moderate to breezy trades are expected to dominate the coming week. Drier conditions are moving in, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas for the remainder of the weekend. In surf, a north swell will slowly decline, with some long-period south swells keeping surf elevated for south shores....
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

PHOTOS: Get your Halloween costumes ready and share your photos with us!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year again: Halloween is almost here. Across the state, kids and kids at heart are gearing up to get creative for the holiday. “This is Now” is holding another Halloween costume contest this year with amazing prizes up for grabs. Have...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Does your pup have what it takes to be a ‘chief fluff officer’?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Listen up, dog lovers: Your pup could be a star!. If your answer is a resounding “yes,” then could make up to$10,000 a year!. Yappy.com, a website for pet gifts, is hiring a “chief fluff officer.”. The job description all boils down to being...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui affordable housing project triggers land dispute

WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens lined Kahekili Highway near Waiehu Beach Road on Monday holding signs and Hawaiian flags. The area they say they are protecting is where non-profit organization Maui Economic Opportunity plans to build 120 affordable rental units for low-income families. The Native Hawaiian family says the land belongs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy