SmartMoney Monday: When to open up a 'CD'
The week-long event is a chance for companies and professionals to showcase the very latest in the world of superconductivity. Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over...
Forecast: Lots of sunshine, breezy trade winds to start the workweek
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through midweek will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday...
Welcome back Trade Wind Weather!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through mid- week will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday into the weekend will feature a reduction in stability that will, at the least, contribute to a tendency for heavier trade wind showers. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll better be able to forecast for the potential for thunder over the Big Island on Thursday and/or Friday as the trough moves into the area.
Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at
The week-long event is a chance for companies and professionals to showcase the very latest in the world of superconductivity. In this SmartMoney Monday, we're going to learn when it makes sense to open a Time Deposit Account or Certificate of Deposit, commonly known as a "CD." Business Report: Interisland...
Breezy trades, fewer showers to close out the weekend
Moderate to breezy trades are expected to dominate the coming week. Drier conditions are moving in, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas for the remainder of the weekend. In surf, a north swell will slowly decline, with some long-period south swells keeping surf elevated for south shores....
PHOTOS: Get your Halloween costumes ready and share your photos with us!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year again: Halloween is almost here. Across the state, kids and kids at heart are gearing up to get creative for the holiday. “This is Now” is holding another Halloween costume contest this year with amazing prizes up for grabs. Have...
A long way from Hawaii, a school for hula and Tahitian dance is thriving
Amid historic levels of learning loss nationally, Hawaii’s test scores remain mostly steady
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite historic declines in learning across the U.S. due to the pandemic, there’s a bit of good news for Hawaii students. According to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results released Monday, Hawaii’s fourth-graders performed above national averages in reading and math. In reading,...
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption. After weeks of elevated earthquake rates, officials are now holding public meetings warning families to prepare for a natural...
Does your pup have what it takes to be a ‘chief fluff officer’?
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Listen up, dog lovers: Your pup could be a star!. If your answer is a resounding “yes,” then could make up to$10,000 a year!. Yappy.com, a website for pet gifts, is hiring a “chief fluff officer.”. The job description all boils down to being...
Hawaii's most understaffed hospital has a plan to add dozens of homegrown caregivers
With fentanyl driving up Hawaii overdoses, drug agents are urging caution for trick-or-treaters
After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is preparing to kick off the first phase of a massive effort to empty the Red Hill underground fuel facility. The so-called “unpacking” of three pipelines that lead to the facility will kick off Tuesday. A military joint task force will remove roughly...
New federal policy establishes formal consultation policy with Native Hawaiian community
Maui affordable housing project triggers land dispute
WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens lined Kahekili Highway near Waiehu Beach Road on Monday holding signs and Hawaiian flags. The area they say they are protecting is where non-profit organization Maui Economic Opportunity plans to build 120 affordable rental units for low-income families. The Native Hawaiian family says the land belongs...
