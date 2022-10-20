Read full article on original website
Related
Rory McIlroy fights back tears as he becomes golf’s world No 1 for first time since 2020 after winning CJ Cup
RORY McILROY fought back tears as he returned to the top of golf’s world rankings with a successful defence of the CJ Cup. The Northern Irishman’s one-shot victory in South Carolina saw him become world No 1 again for the first time since July 2020. He stormed past...
GolfWRX
Report: Anthony Kim spoke to PGA Tour officials about LIV Golf
The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues, and some interesting revelations will be made in court on Monday. “Identify each individual who communicated on behalf of the PGA Tour with any other person (including Tour Members) or entity regarding any New Tour. Your response should include individuals who communicated with (a) the European Tour, (b) Augusta National, (c) PGA of America, (d) USGA, (e) OWGR, (f) Royal & Ancient, (g) Asian Tour, (h) Japan Tour, (i) Sunshine Tour, (j) Ladies Professional Golf Association, (k) Ladies European Tour, (l) any broadcaster, (m) any vendor or service provider to the PGA Tour, (n) any advertiser or sponsor, (o) any player agent or representative, (p) any golfer (including PGA Tour Members), or (q) any other person or entity not expressly excluded by this Interrogatory. Your response need not include communications with the PGA Tour’s counsel or the press. For each individual you identify, identify the date(s) of the communication(s), the medium of the communication(s) (e.g., in-person, phone, text, email, etc.), and the other person or entity to whom the communication was made.”
Golf Digest
Meet the PGA Tour pro who just topped $10 million in career earnings but also joined this not-so-popular club
There’s the potential that Alex Noren isn’t even aware of what he “accomplished” on Sunday at the CJ Cup. An even-par 71 to close things out at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C., left the 40-year-old Swede in a ho-hum tie for 37th place, earning him a respectable if unremarkable $46,830.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina
In a year in which money has been among the dominant talking points in men’s professional golf—LIV Golf and the PGA Tour racing to see how many zeros they can toss at the end of prize money payouts to try and make players feel special—Rory McIlroy was playing for something more in the final round of the CJ Cup.
golfmagic.com
Did you know about this golf rule Keegan Bradley took advantage of at CJ Cup?
Keegan Bradley has been involved in some interesting rules issues on the PGA Tour over the years, but he was smart enough to take advantage of this one during the second round of the CJ Cup. They are playing at Congaree Golf Club this week in South Carolina. The course...
Rory McIlroy Has Pocketed $20 Million in His Last 8 Rounds of Golf on the PGA Tour
Rory McIlroy is on one of the hottest streaks of his career. The post Rory McIlroy Has Pocketed $20 Million in His Last 8 Rounds of Golf on the PGA Tour appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Adrian Otaegui Returning to LIV Golf After Winning on DP World Tour
The first player to win on a major tour after playing in a LIV Golf event is returning to the Saudi-backed circuit for the $50 million team finale.
SkySports
DP World Tour: Ryan Fox and Yannick Paul share the lead going into the final round of the Mallorca Golf Open
Ryan Fox and Yannick Paul are tied in first place going into the final round of the Mallorca Open. New Zealand's Fox is looking for his third victory of the 2022 season after finishing the third day at the Son Muntaner Golf Club with six birdies and no bogeys to join Paul at the top of the leaderboard on 16 under par.
Steven Alker wins 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his fifth title in 31 starts on PGA Tour Champions
Steven Alker finished the PGA Tour Champions season atop the points standings. A week later, he finished on top of the leaderboard in the first event of the postseason. Alker chased down first- and second-round leader Jerry Kelly on Sunday at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, shooting a 4-under 68 to claim the first event of the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs by a shot.
Golf Digest
The clubs Rory McIlroy used to win the 2022 CJ Cup
Rory McIlroy has stuck it to Scottie Scheffler the last couple months. First, McIlroy made up six shots on Scheffler in the final round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title in August. Now McIlroy has dethroned Scheffler as the No. 1 player in the world after a seven-birdie, three-bogey final-round 67 to win the CJ Cup in South Carolina and ascend once again as the best player in the game.
2022 CJ Cup prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Rory McIlroy. Making his first start of the new PGA Tour season, the 33-year-old defended his title at the 2022 CJ Cup – held this year at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina – on Sunday and left the course with more than just a trophy. The victory will move McIlroy back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, a position he last held in 2020.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf set to rival PGA Tour with own 'Drive to Survive' docu-series
The LIV Golf Tour want to produce a behind-the-scenes show, similar to the PGA Tour's Netflix series which comes out in early 2023. As reported by Bloomberg, LIV Golf has approached various production companies with a view to making a docu-series inspired by the Drive to Survive Netflix show all about Formula One.
Golf Digest
If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick
Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star will be "taking a break for a little bit"
PGA Tour star Max Homa has confirmed he will be "taking a break" from competitive action as he will shortly become a father for the first time. Homa, 31, has enjoyed another stellar year on the PGA Tour with two victories coming at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship in September when taking advantage of a shocking collapse from Danny Willett.
GolfWRX
10 takeaways from a WILD week in equipment at The 2022 CJ Cup (Shane Lowry used 5 different putters!)
Welcome to this week’s Tour Report from the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina. In case you missed our Two Guys Talking Golf podcast, it was a wild week for golf equipment at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. New equipment got launched, clubs got broken, big switches...
The Ranking: More LIV Golf-PGA Tour Drama; Rory McIlroy and Lydia Ko’s Wins Feel Like Old Times
It was a crazy week in the sports world, but golf did its part thanks to Rory McIlroy, Lydia Ko … and Anthony Kim.
CBS Sports
2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage
Another year means another venue for the CJ Cup as it heads to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Previously held in South Korea at Nine Bridges, the tournament was moved to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic and found a new home in Las Vegas. After playing at Shadow Creek and The Summit Club over the last couple of seasons, the PGA Tour will make its way to the low country.
Golf Channel
Early PNC Championship field announced; Team Daly set to defend
The early wave of the PNC Championship's field has been announced. John Daly and his son, John Daly II, will try and defend their title at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on Dec. 17-18. Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, who won the event in 2020, will be back after missing last year's tournament due to injury.
golfmagic.com
Shane Lowry describes putter break with Matt Fitzpatrick on the floor laughing
Shane Lowry has finally revealed how he broke his putter in the first round of the CJ Cup with no mercy shown by his playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick. The 2019 Open champion attempted to kick his putter back up to his hands after it fell out of his bag on the 9th hole at Congaree Golf Club and the club completely snapped in half. He didn't have the luck of the Irish on this occasion.
World No. 1 amateur Taiga Semikawa beats the pros again, this time at Japan Open
Don’t forget the name Taiga Semikawa when talking about the next crop of global golf stars. Not familiar with the name? Well, you should be. This weekend the 21-year-old college student from Japan, won the Japan Open, shooting a third-round 63 en route to a two-stroke victory. Former World No. 1 and Masters champ Adam Scott finished 12 strokes back in a tie for sixth.
Comments / 1