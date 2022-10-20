Read full article on original website
theScore
Astros sweep Yankees to advance to World Series
The Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday to advance to the World Series. Houston overcame an early 3-0 deficit with a four-run third inning that included a three-run homer from rookie Jeremy Pena, who was named ALCS MVP after the victory.
theScore
Report: Dodgers could pursue Judge, move Betts to infield
The Los Angeles Dodgers are no strangers to making an impact in the offseason, and they appear primed to make some noise again this winter. The Dodgers could become serious players in the pursuit of New York Yankees outfielder and pending free agent Aaron Judge, sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
theScore
Bryce Harper wins NLCS MVP
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was named the Most Valuable Player of the National League Championship Series after his team eliminated the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday. The two-time NL MVP went 8-for-20 with two home runs, three doubles, 17 total bases, and five RBIs in the...
theScore
Cortes: Yankees should name Judge captain if he re-signs
New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes believes the club should name star outfielder Aaron Judge as the 16th team captain in franchise history - provided the pending free agent decides to re-sign this offseason. "He's meant everything," Cortes said of Judge's importance to the Yankees in 2022, per SNY. "I...
theScore
Judge coy on future with Yankees: 'I'm a free agent and we'll see what happens'
Aaron Judge may have played his last game with the New York Yankees. New York's season is over after the Houston Astros swept the Yankees in the American League Championship Series on Sunday, and the AL MVP favorite is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the World Series.
theScore
Defending champions NYCFC down Montreal to reach East final again
Montreal, Oct 23, 2022 (AFP) - Reigning MLS Cup champions New York City FC produced a clinical masterclass to reach the Eastern Conference playoff finals with a 3-1 victory over CF Montreal on Sunday. Goals from Maxi Moralez, Heber and Talles Magno secured a deserved win for New York, who...
theScore
Jeremy Pena wins ALCS MVP
Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena was named the Most Valuable Player of the American League Championship Series after his team defeated the New York Yankees on Sunday. Pena went 6-for-17 with two homers and four RBIs across the four-game series, including a three-run homer in Sunday's deciding contest. The...
theScore
Report: Lakers eyeing Hornets' Rozier, Spurs' Richardson in trade talks
The Los Angeles Lakers are considering some serious changes to their roster amid an 0-3 start to the season. Los Angeles is eyeing potential trade targets including Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and San Antonio Spurs wing Josh Richardson, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Rozier, 28, reportedly emerged as...
theScore
Silver concerned by tanking, says relegation would be 'destabilizing' for NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league is monitoring potential tanking this season but isn't equipped to implement a relegation system to discourage teams from losing games. "We put teams on notice," Silver said Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Baxter Holmes. "We're going to be paying particular attention to the issue...
theScore
Belichick declines to name starter after Zappe replaces Jones in MNF loss
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did little to clarify the team's quarterback situation after Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones early in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. Asked during his postgame press conference to confirm who the team's starting quarterback is, Belichick opted for a non-answer: "We...
theScore
Hot-shooting Spurs shock winless 76ers in Philadelphia
The San Antonio Spurs shot a blistering 16-for-38 (42%) from beyond the arc Saturday to stun the Philadelphia 76ers on the road 114-105. The 76ers, who came into the season with championship aspirations, moved to 0-3 with the loss, matching their worst start to a campaign since 2017. Last year's...
theScore
NHL Power Rankings: Early overreactions for every team
This is the first in-season edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Check back for updated rankings every other Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we offer an early overreaction based on each team's performance. 1. Calgary Flames (4-1-0) Preseason rank: 4. The Flames are...
