mocoshow.com
Six MoCo Businesses Make “Fastest Growing Companies in Greater D.C.” List by Washington Business Journal
The Washington Business Journal recently released its list of the “Fastest Growing Companies in Greater D.C.” (ranked by average percent change over the course of the last two years). Six Montgomery County businesses made the list, ranked between #8 and #48. The Montgomery County businesses are listed below:
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA
Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
theburn.com
Local Provisions aiming for January opening in Sterling
We’ve got a quick update on a new local restaurant that represents a sort of beacon of light to several Loudoun County neighborhoods. We’re talking about Local Provisions, which is under construction currently at the Cascades Marketplace shopping center. The folks bringing Local Provisions to Loudoun posted a...
U.S. Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base in northern Virginia
FORT BELVOIR, Va. — A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation’s capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia. The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that...
Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide people with $500 every month for 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A guaranteed income pilot program in Alexandria, that is launching soon, will provide select residents with $500 every month for two years. The Virginia city announced Thursday that the application period for Alexandria's Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) will be available online starting on Oct. 31 through Nov. 9, 2022.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Washington DC At Night
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Washington DC at night, then you’ve come to the right place! Washington DC is one of our favorite cities in the South to explore. You can easily spend several days in DC, and still feel like there is so much more to see.
Yesli Vega plans to vote against controversial Prince William County data center project
MANASSAS, Va. — The final public hearing for the controversial PW Digital Gateway in Prince William County is set for next month. The debate over economic boost versus protecting the rural scenery in the region is up for the Prince William County Board of Supervisors to decide. Despite concerns...
FBI: Person in custody after 'barricade situation' at northern Virginia base
The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.
WTOP
19th-century ship ‘Pride of Baltimore II’ open for tours in Old Town Alexandria
Visitors to Old Town Alexandria this weekend can climb aboard a modern reproduction of the early 19th-century tall ship, the Pride of Baltimore II. Free deck tours are offered through Sunday evening for the vessel that’s become the figurehead of the Star Spangled Banner Trail. The stop in Alexandria is in partnership with the National Park Service.
tysonstoday.com
Spooktacular Halloween Fun
It’s no trick — our list of spooky fun festivities is a real treat! Whether you’re looking for not so scary kid-friendly activities, outings for adults, or something for the whole family, we’re sure you’ll find ways to scare up some spooktacular Halloween fun here.
Bused Migrants Resettling In D.C. Say They Struggle To Access Health Care, Other Resources
Migrants who were bused to D.C. by Republican governors and decided to stay local are facing difficulties in accessing local resources — including identification cards and health coverage — they told the D.C. Council on Thursday. Those who testified described problems accessing Health Care Alliance — local health...
royalexaminer.com
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
Person in custody after Va. barricade situation, FBI confirms
FORT BELVOIR, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was taken into custody after a “barricade situation” in Fort Belvoir, a U.S. Army base in Fairfax County, the FBI confirmed on Sunday. Police first responded around 8 a.m, according to the statement from the FBI. The situation was resolved and the person, whose identity was […]
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
Supermarket News
Giant Food gets under way with Loop reusable packaging
Giant Food has begun selling an assortment of products with Loop reusable packaging at stores in the Washington, D.C., area. Customers at 10 Giant supermarkets can shop a selection of more than 20 products from leading consumer brands — such Kraft-Heinz, Nature’s Path and Stubb’s BBQ Sauce — that come in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging, the Ahold Delhaize USA grocery chain said yesterday.
WJLA
1-on-1: Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao runs for Congress, shares his 'American dream' story
OCCOQUAN, Va. (7News) — Your voice, your vote, and 7News is bringing you interviews with the candidates who are on the ballot this November. Virginia’s 10th Congressional District race could be closer than expected, according to a poll released this week. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., 7News aired...
The Flight Deal
Delta: Washington D.C. – Athens, Greece. $385 (Basic Economy) / $535 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
Wexton vs Cao: What Thursday's debate means for Loudoun County
LEESBURG, Va. — At a time when some campaigns can’t agree to one debate, Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton and her Republican challenger, Hung Cao, came here to Leesburg’s National Conference Center for their third debate. "Business owners, you are the backbone of America. You built this country,...
mocoshow.com
Former Nike Missile Site in Gaithersburg Not Deemed Historic; Buildings Likely To Be Demolished
The former Nike Missile site at 770 Muddy Branch Road was not deemed historic in an August 24th meeting by the Gaithersburg Historic District Commission (HDC), which allows for the buildings on the site to be demolished in preparation for new development. The property is located next to Muddy Branch Square, which is currently home to Giant Food, Starbucks, Subway, First Watch, and more.
