Fairfax County, VA

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA

Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Local Provisions aiming for January opening in Sterling

We’ve got a quick update on a new local restaurant that represents a sort of beacon of light to several Loudoun County neighborhoods. We’re talking about Local Provisions, which is under construction currently at the Cascades Marketplace shopping center. The folks bringing Local Provisions to Loudoun posted a...
STERLING, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Washington DC At Night

If you’re looking for the best things to do in Washington DC at night, then you’ve come to the right place! Washington DC is one of our favorite cities in the South to explore. You can easily spend several days in DC, and still feel like there is so much more to see.
WASHINGTON, DC
tysonstoday.com

Spooktacular Halloween Fun

It’s no trick — our list of spooky fun festivities is a real treat! Whether you’re looking for not so scary kid-friendly activities, outings for adults, or something for the whole family, we’re sure you’ll find ways to scare up some spooktacular Halloween fun here.
VIENNA, VA
royalexaminer.com

Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia

Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Person in custody after Va. barricade situation, FBI confirms

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was taken into custody after a “barricade situation” in Fort Belvoir, a U.S. Army base in Fairfax County, the FBI confirmed on Sunday. Police first responded around 8 a.m, according to the statement from the FBI. The situation was resolved and the person, whose identity was […]
FORT BELVOIR, VA
popville.com

“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”

Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Supermarket News

Giant Food gets under way with Loop reusable packaging

Giant Food has begun selling an assortment of products with Loop reusable packaging at stores in the Washington, D.C., area. Customers at 10 Giant supermarkets can shop a selection of more than 20 products from leading consumer brands — such Kraft-Heinz, Nature’s Path and Stubb’s BBQ Sauce — that come in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging, the Ahold Delhaize USA grocery chain said yesterday.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Former Nike Missile Site in Gaithersburg Not Deemed Historic; Buildings Likely To Be Demolished

The former Nike Missile site at 770 Muddy Branch Road was not deemed historic in an August 24th meeting by the Gaithersburg Historic District Commission (HDC), which allows for the buildings on the site to be demolished in preparation for new development. The property is located next to Muddy Branch Square, which is currently home to Giant Food, Starbucks, Subway, First Watch, and more.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

