Some liberal organizers fear messaging, turnout shortcomings in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
Candidates and their parties walk a political tightrope, seeking to attract typically loyal partisans along with those with more centrist or independent tendencies. But in the competitive U.S. Senate race, some organizers are expressing fear about whether Democratic leaders and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are doing enough to turn out liberal voters in the race against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
State auditor race matches Democrat Rob Sand vs. Republican Todd Halbur
Candidates running to be Iowa’s taxpayer watchdog both worked in state government and say they have demonstrated their ability to hold public agencies accountable for waste, fraud and abuse. Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand is running for re-election to a second four-year term. He faces Republican challenger Todd Halbur,...
‘Critical to protecting our democracy’: Author Tim Miller says of Pa.’s governor race
Josh Shapiro with health care and service industry workers outside the Smithfield United Church of Christ in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., Sept. 19, 2022. (Pittsburgh City Paper photo by Jamie Wiggan). In his new book, Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell, former GOP strategist...
Newsom says he's not eyeing Oval Office despite shots at GOP presidential contenders
(The Center Square) – If re-elected, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is committed to finishing his four-year term as governor – a promise that reiterates his consistent denial of rumors that he is running for president. Newsom announced his intention during the first and likely only gubernatorial debate...
Porter, LaPorte voters choosing between same candidates in Indiana House District 9
An Indiana House rematch is on tap this year for voters living in northeast Porter County, including Chesterton, and the shoreline communities of LaPorte County, including Michigan City. State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, is seeking a third two-year term at the Statehouse while Republican Dion Bergeron, who lost to...
Election 2022: Senate District 15 race exemplifies Idaho's polarized political trends
In District 15’s state Senate race, Republican Rep. Codi Galloway is facing off against Republican-incumbent-endorsed Democrat Rick Just, plus Constitution Party candidate Sarah Clendenon. In some ways, the race exemplifies Idaho’s polarized political trends — including divisions in between the more conservative politicians in Idaho. But in other ways,...
Lawmakers pledge push to fund treatment, rehabilitation
Oklahoma state government has never lived up to the terms of the two revolutionary criminal justice reform measures that voters approved in 2016. State Question 780 reduced many nonviolent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors with the goal of reducing the state’s incarceration rates. The second initiative, State Question 781,...
Tennessee's Lee says schoolchildren won't be required to get COVID-19 vaccine
(The Center Square) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wants to be clear that Tennessee’s schoolchildren will not be required to take a COVID-19 vaccination to attend school. "I’ve always said mandates are the wrong approach, & TN has led in pushing back on federal covid vaccine requirements," Lee wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to our work with the General Assembly, TN families won’t be impacted by today’s CDC vote. We'll continue to stand for TN children & for personal freedom."
Longtime leader of $13.2B debt-ridded Pennsylvania Turnpike cruises in his renomination
(The Center Square) – A quick meeting of the Senate Transportation Committee again approved the nomination of Pasquale Deon to be Pennsylvania Turnpike commissioner on Monday. The action took about five minutes and included praise from both Republican and Democrat representation on the committee. No lawmakers mentioned a recent...
Report: North Carolina students lost ground during COVID-related school shutdowns
(The Center Square) — North Carolina student performance on the National Assessment of Education Progress last year mirrored a national trend of declining scores, including some results at the lowest level in 20 years. The NAEP, known as the Nation's Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for...
Louisiana’s hearing on an abortion exception this week: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an additional exception to the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The state first said it would move to add another exception to the list in August after a Baton Rouge woman was denied the abortion of a fetus without a skull. But the process of adding an exception is lengthy, and officials originally said it likely would not be added before December or January.
California’s job growth slows; unemployment rate falls to 3.9%
(The Center Square) – California’s growth in new hiring fell to 6,500 nonfarm payroll jobs in September versus 19,900 in August. The slowdown in payroll expansion arrived as the Golden State’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% in September from August’s 4.1%, according to the state Employment Development Department.
Hawaii bucks national downward trend in math, reading scores
(The Center Square) - Hawaii students improved their test scores in two of four measures included in the Nation's Report Card released Monday by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The report card measures reading and math performance for U.S. fourth and eighth-graders based on tests taken in early 2022....
Rhode Island breaks ground on new state lab facility
(The Center Square) – Less than one year after seeking proposals for land and receiving a federal grant, Rhode Island broke ground on the construction of a new state health lab. The state, in partnership with Ancora L&G, will construct the 212,000 square-foot, seven-story building, that will house the...
Man sentenced to prison on sex-related charge involving Sarpy teen
OMAHA — A New York man has been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for transporting a minor with the intent of engaging in criminal sexual activity. Armando Daniels, 33, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Between January and...
Governor Ivey Announces September Unemployment Rate Holds Strong at Record Low 2.6%
Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted September unemployment rate continued to hold at its record low level of 2.6%. September’s rate is well below September 2021’s rate of 3.2%. September’s rate represents 59,558 unemployed persons, compared to 58,913 in August and 71,989 in September 2021.
Early voting underway in Arkansas, Texas
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Early voting started Monday in Arkansas and Texas. On the Arkansas side, early voting for Miller County will take place at one location - the American Legion Hall on 525 East Broad St. In Miller County, early voting will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m....
PHOTOS: Goobers galore:southwest Georgia farmers are finishing up the fall peanut harvest
Peanut harvest season is wrapping up, but peanut buyers like DeMott Peanut Co. are still taking in trailers filled to the brim. While the June heat wave put a dent in peanut production, the 2022 crop of the legumes is still not bad. Georgia is the number one state in the production of peanuts, and the value of last year's crop was more than $740 million.
Denied by FEMA? Read the fine print
Area residents all have Hurricane Ian stories — ranging from tragic to bothersome. Everyone in Southwest Florida was affected. Some believe relief from the damage has been delayed or denied by federal authorities. “Within seconds, I was denied,” said Abigail Toner, of North Port. She applied through Federal...
Louisiana shows drop on nation's report card but fourth-grade reading a bright spot
BATON ROUGE, La. - Scores for Louisiana students fell in three of four grades on the nation’s report card but showed gains among fourth-grade readers amid a state push to improve dismal literacy rates, officials said Sunday. The declines took place in fourth-grade math, eighth-grade math and eighth-grade reading.
