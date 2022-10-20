FOLSOM — Harris Center for the Arts presents the iconic blues-rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters performing one night only, Nov. 3. Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following three-and-a-half decades of writing, recording and touring (totaling more than 3,500 performances). After countless sold out shows in amphitheaters and on the high seas, beaming their tunes to outer space (literally), earning the endorsement of everyone from Robert Plant to The Denver Broncos and tallying tens of millions of streams, bandmates cite the friendships formed in the crowd among their proudest accomplishments.

