Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
You can celebrate Drake’s birthday with free chicken at Dave’s Hot Chicken
It’s Drake’s birthday so that can only mean one thing – free chicken. Dave’s Hot Chicken is offering a free slider or tender on Monday to celebrate musician Drake’s 36th birthday since he’s a major investor in the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain. The deal...
Fox40
Be Our Guest – Rao Thai Eatery
Rao Thai Eatery is a unique an an exclusive Thai restaurant to Elk Grove and Sacramento. The restaurant is furnished with decorations that will make customers feeling like home. Their perspective of the food they cook is not the same as other ordinary Thai food but instead it is a...
See's Candies to open new store and regional headquarters in California
See's Candies turned 100 years old last year.
KCRA.com
Souls of the City event on Old Sacramento Waterfront honors loved ones lost for Día de los Muertos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along the Old Sacramento Waterfront Saturday night, Souls of the City: Día de los Muertos. “We want people to come out here and enjoy Day of the Dead, Dia de Los Muertos,” said Cynthia Moreno, a volunteer with the nonprofit organization, Sol Collective, and the event’s emcee for the evening.
Fox40
Sac Library Author JaNay Brown-Wood
10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. On Tuesday, October 25, the Sacramento Public Library will host children’s author, early childhood educator, and Sac State alumni Dr. JaNay Brown-Wood. The free event will celebrate the author’s new early math book “Too-Small Tyson.” In addition to reading her book, Dr. Brown-Wood will lead an early math activity and speak to simple strategies parents, and caregivers can use in supporting the development of their child’s early math skills. This program is designed for families with children between 0 – 5. A limited number of books will be available to take home and keep.
rosevilletoday.com
Crumbl Cookies Roseville (Douglas Blvd)
Fresh and gourmet desserts for takeout, delivery or pick-up. Made fresh daily. Unique and trendy flavors weekly. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
'Made with love, family, home': El Dorado Market in South Stockton celebrates 50 years feeding the city
STOCKTON, Calif. — This week marks the 50th anniversary for Stockton's iconic El Dorado Market. The market on South El Dorado Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, has been a staple for families in the Port City for five decades now. "The food is made from the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See California home Steph Curry built — $8.9M price includes $250,000 vegetable garden
A stunning San Francisco Bay Area home that was custom built for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit the market Wednesday for $8.9 million with nearly every amenity one could hope to find in a property. The 8,163-square-foot home — located at 1060 Livorna Road in Alamo, California —...
KCRA.com
Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
villagelife.com
Big Head Todd and The Monsters ready to make new friends in Folsom
FOLSOM — Harris Center for the Arts presents the iconic blues-rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters performing one night only, Nov. 3. Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following three-and-a-half decades of writing, recording and touring (totaling more than 3,500 performances). After countless sold out shows in amphitheaters and on the high seas, beaming their tunes to outer space (literally), earning the endorsement of everyone from Robert Plant to The Denver Broncos and tallying tens of millions of streams, bandmates cite the friendships formed in the crowd among their proudest accomplishments.
'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision. The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.
Sacramento County: This is its size, population, zip codes, cities and communities
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With an area of 604,160 acres, Sacramento County is nestled in California’s interior in the northern part of the Central Valley. Sacramento County is among the state’s first 27 counties and has grown to a population of 1.5 million people, based on data from the 2020 census. The county is […]
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
AOL Corp
Single-family residence sells in Davis for $1.6 million
A spacious historic house built in 1859 located in the 1100 block of Los Robles Street in Davis has a new owner. The 3,680-square-foot property was sold on Aug. 1, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 2.9-acre lot, which also has a pool.
Fox40
Christian Youth Theater
Christian Youth Theater develops character and creativity in kids of all ages through quality theater arts training that brings families and communities together while reflecting the Creator. With Chapters in both Folsom and Roseville, CYT is an after-school theater-arts educational program for students ages 5-18. We offer classes in drama, dance, voice and other theater-arts specialty classes, as well as Broadway-style performance opportunities in fall, winter and spring. and musical-theater day camps in the summer.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California
Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
Firefighters battling grass fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County Sunday morning.The fire is estimated to be approximately 21 acres, according to Cal Fire.Firefighters from Herald Fire Protection District and Cal Fire will remain on scene for the next few hours to continue to mop up from the fire and check for hot spots.
CBS News
Fire breaks out at South Sacramento home
Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Mirador Way in South Sacramento on Saturday. Firefighters say the blaze started in the backyard, threatening nearby homes. The fire was eventually put out. No injuries were reported.
Occupants safely escape early Saturday house fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters battled an early morning house fire Saturday in South Sacramento.Sacramento Metro Firefighters were dispatched to the 6900 block of Mirador Way just after 5 a.m. They arrived to heavy fire from the backside of a home with flames threatening an adjacent home.The fire was started in the backyard in the outdoor kitchen area, according to firefighters.No injuries were reported. The occupants were awakened by their smoke detectors were able to get out of the house safely. The incident is under investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
Comments / 0