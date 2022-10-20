ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Fox40

Be Our Guest – Rao Thai Eatery

Rao Thai Eatery is a unique an an exclusive Thai restaurant to Elk Grove and Sacramento. The restaurant is furnished with decorations that will make customers feeling like home. Their perspective of the food they cook is not the same as other ordinary Thai food but instead it is a...
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Sac Library Author JaNay Brown-Wood

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. On Tuesday, October 25, the Sacramento Public Library will host children’s author, early childhood educator, and Sac State alumni Dr. JaNay Brown-Wood. The free event will celebrate the author’s new early math book “Too-Small Tyson.” In addition to reading her book, Dr. Brown-Wood will lead an early math activity and speak to simple strategies parents, and caregivers can use in supporting the development of their child’s early math skills. This program is designed for families with children between 0 – 5. A limited number of books will be available to take home and keep.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Crumbl Cookies Roseville (Douglas Blvd)

Fresh and gourmet desserts for takeout, delivery or pick-up. Made fresh daily. Unique and trendy flavors weekly.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
villagelife.com

Big Head Todd and The Monsters ready to make new friends in Folsom

FOLSOM — Harris Center for the Arts presents the iconic blues-rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters performing one night only, Nov. 3. Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following three-and-a-half decades of writing, recording and touring (totaling more than 3,500 performances). After countless sold out shows in amphitheaters and on the high seas, beaming their tunes to outer space (literally), earning the endorsement of everyone from Robert Plant to The Denver Broncos and tallying tens of millions of streams, bandmates cite the friendships formed in the crowd among their proudest accomplishments.
FOLSOM, CA
AOL Corp

Single-family residence sells in Davis for $1.6 million

A spacious historic house built in 1859 located in the 1100 block of Los Robles Street in Davis has a new owner. The 3,680-square-foot property was sold on Aug. 1, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 2.9-acre lot, which also has a pool.
DAVIS, CA
Fox40

Christian Youth Theater

Christian Youth Theater develops character and creativity in kids of all ages through quality theater arts training that brings families and communities together while reflecting the Creator. With Chapters in both Folsom and Roseville, CYT is an after-school theater-arts educational program for students ages 5-18. We offer classes in drama, dance, voice and other theater-arts specialty classes, as well as Broadway-style performance opportunities in fall, winter and spring. and musical-theater day camps in the summer.
ROSEVILLE, CA
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California

Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters battling grass fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County Sunday morning.The fire is estimated to be approximately 21 acres, according to Cal Fire.Firefighters from Herald Fire Protection District and Cal Fire will remain on scene for the next few hours to continue to mop up from the fire and check for hot spots.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Fire breaks out at South Sacramento home

Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Mirador Way in South Sacramento on Saturday. Firefighters say the blaze started in the backyard, threatening nearby homes. The fire was eventually put out. No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Occupants safely escape early Saturday house fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters battled an early morning house fire Saturday in South Sacramento.Sacramento Metro Firefighters were dispatched to the 6900 block of Mirador Way just after 5 a.m. They arrived to heavy fire from the backside of a home with flames threatening an adjacent home.The fire was started in the backyard in the outdoor kitchen area, according to firefighters.No injuries were reported. The occupants were awakened by their smoke detectors were able to get out of the house safely.  The incident is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California

NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
NAPA COUNTY, CA

