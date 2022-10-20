Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Humble Plea for Someone to Open a Dog Restaurant in Lubbock
You’ve heard the plea for a cat café in Lubbock, but what about a dog restaurant?. In case you aren’t familiar, a cat café is a place where you can enjoy yummy drinks, possibly some snacks, all while in the company of adorable and sometimes adoptable cats. This is a trend that originated in Japan, but blew up and has quickly spread around the world.
Anyone Who Hates Lubbock Solicitors Needs This Clever Sign
One of the things many homeowners dread is that oh-so-common solicitors that come knocking on your door. Whether it’s to sell something, promote a company, or ‘talk about our lord and savior Jesus Christ’, most people don’t want you knocking on their door bothering them. In...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against Baylor and won, the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
Agreement Made for Sale of Joyland to Local Lubbock Business Owners
According to a press release, an agreement has be made for the sale of Joyland to local Lubbock business people. Read: Joyland is saved!. Current owners David and Kristi Dean have made an agreement to sell Joyland to Jim and Kai Evans and Darryl and Stephanie Holland. If those names sound familiar, they should- the Evans family owns and operates Adventure Park and the Holland family owns and operates The Cactus Theater. These are not outside investors, these are absolutely Lubbock folks who have the expertise to make Joyland see its full potential. Joyland is here to stay!
A Last Minute Evening Plan in Lubbock for Friday, October 21, 2022
If you're looking for something to do tonight by yourself or with some friends, I have a fun plan in mind that I hope someone will enjoy. While I'm usually the type to make plans ahead of time, because I like to know what I’m getting myself into well in advance to properly prepare (shoutout to all of my fellow anxiety-ridden peeps), sometimes the occasional last-minute plan can work out wonderfully. Sometimes you haven’t made a plan, but really want to go out and do something, and today is probably one of those days for you if you’re reading this.
WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock
Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
Early Voting Begins In Texas, Here’s What You Need To Know
Early voting is now underway across the State of Texas. Millions of Texans will head to the polls over the next two weeks before the November 8th Election to cast their votes for the candidates they feel best represent them. Early Voting in Texas will last until Friday, November 4th....
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport
There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
Governor Greg Abbott Holding Campaign Event In Lubbock On Tuesday
If you are still waiting to hear Texas Governor Greg Abbott address your concerns about the border, the grid, property taxes, school security, and any other issue or issues you want to hear about, you have a chance to see the Governor at a campaign event on Tuesday. Early voting...
14 Picturesque Cemeteries for Fall Photos in and Around Lubbock
We are in the peak of my favorite time of year and that is in the middle of spooky season. I have loved Halloween and Dia de los Muertos for as long as I can remember always feeling like the long lost cousin of the Addam's Family. I even remember going to Mexico as a child for family funerals and seeing my great grandparents giant tombstones and feeling a sense of love and care.
Want to Make Someone Smile? Check Out These Top Rated Lubbock Florists
Honestly, what is better than receiving flowers from someone?. They make you smile and happy every time you look at them. They smell amazing and the colors just make you in a great mood. Well if you are looking to make someone's day or celebrate someone you came to the right place.
Networking Workshop to Help Lubbock Bands Being Held in November
The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee have come together to hold a workshop in November. The workshop, named "Getting the Gig", will focus on providing local musicians with information and networking resources needed to secure venues, or gigs. Aside from just learning about the...
27 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022
Can you believe 27 food and drink spots opened in 2022 in Lubbock? Well, they have and if you are looking to try something new now is your chance. They are in order by when they opened and you can click on the underlined name to find out more about that place. So enjoy, here is a look at all these great spots we can enjoy right now in the area.
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
When Will It Snow It Lubbock?
The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat
As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
Lubbock Driver Apparently Thinks It’s Okay to Throw Cats Out of the Car
I get that some people just don't like cats, but this stuff makes me sick. I was scrolling through the NextDoor app, as I often do to see what's going on around town, and came across a post by Briana Benavides. She says that she was driving between Slide and Quaker last week when she saw someone throw something out of their car.
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022
Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
Lubbock, We Have To Share the Road With Our Friends On Two Wheels
I hate that I have to write this article. I hate that motorcycles deaths in Texas are on the rise:. State officials report that 519 motorcycle riders died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, a 7% increase over the previous year. And even though motorcycles comprise less than 2% of vehicles in Texas, they accounted for 12% of the fatalities in 2021.
Texas Tech Signal Caller Honored With Big 12 Award
Texas Tech football has entered the Behren Morton Era. They entered it after the first drive in Stillwater, but the freshman's start against West Virginia cemented his place at the helm of Joey Mcguire's program leading Zach Kittley's offense. It's nearly a perfect match. Morton led the Red Raiders to...
