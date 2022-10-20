ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

A Humble Plea for Someone to Open a Dog Restaurant in Lubbock

You’ve heard the plea for a cat café in Lubbock, but what about a dog restaurant?. In case you aren’t familiar, a cat café is a place where you can enjoy yummy drinks, possibly some snacks, all while in the company of adorable and sometimes adoptable cats. This is a trend that originated in Japan, but blew up and has quickly spread around the world.
Anyone Who Hates Lubbock Solicitors Needs This Clever Sign

One of the things many homeowners dread is that oh-so-common solicitors that come knocking on your door. Whether it’s to sell something, promote a company, or ‘talk about our lord and savior Jesus Christ’, most people don’t want you knocking on their door bothering them. In...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022

The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against Baylor and won, the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
Agreement Made for Sale of Joyland to Local Lubbock Business Owners

According to a press release, an agreement has be made for the sale of Joyland to local Lubbock business people. Read: Joyland is saved!. Current owners David and Kristi Dean have made an agreement to sell Joyland to Jim and Kai Evans and Darryl and Stephanie Holland. If those names sound familiar, they should- the Evans family owns and operates Adventure Park and the Holland family owns and operates The Cactus Theater. These are not outside investors, these are absolutely Lubbock folks who have the expertise to make Joyland see its full potential. Joyland is here to stay!
A Last Minute Evening Plan in Lubbock for Friday, October 21, 2022

If you're looking for something to do tonight by yourself or with some friends, I have a fun plan in mind that I hope someone will enjoy. While I'm usually the type to make plans ahead of time, because I like to know what I’m getting myself into well in advance to properly prepare (shoutout to all of my fellow anxiety-ridden peeps), sometimes the occasional last-minute plan can work out wonderfully. Sometimes you haven’t made a plan, but really want to go out and do something, and today is probably one of those days for you if you’re reading this.
WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock

Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport

There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
14 Picturesque Cemeteries for Fall Photos in and Around Lubbock

We are in the peak of my favorite time of year and that is in the middle of spooky season. I have loved Halloween and Dia de los Muertos for as long as I can remember always feeling like the long lost cousin of the Addam's Family. I even remember going to Mexico as a child for family funerals and seeing my great grandparents giant tombstones and feeling a sense of love and care.
Networking Workshop to Help Lubbock Bands Being Held in November

The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee have come together to hold a workshop in November. The workshop, named "Getting the Gig", will focus on providing local musicians with information and networking resources needed to secure venues, or gigs. Aside from just learning about the...
27 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022

Can you believe 27 food and drink spots opened in 2022 in Lubbock? Well, they have and if you are looking to try something new now is your chance. They are in order by when they opened and you can click on the underlined name to find out more about that place. So enjoy, here is a look at all these great spots we can enjoy right now in the area.
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
When Will It Snow It Lubbock?

The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat

As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022

Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
Lubbock, We Have To Share the Road With Our Friends On Two Wheels

I hate that I have to write this article. I hate that motorcycles deaths in Texas are on the rise:. State officials report that 519 motorcycle riders died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, a 7% increase over the previous year. And even though motorcycles comprise less than 2% of vehicles in Texas, they accounted for 12% of the fatalities in 2021.
Texas Tech Signal Caller Honored With Big 12 Award

Texas Tech football has entered the Behren Morton Era. They entered it after the first drive in Stillwater, but the freshman's start against West Virginia cemented his place at the helm of Joey Mcguire's program leading Zach Kittley's offense. It's nearly a perfect match. Morton led the Red Raiders to...
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network.

