New Partnership: City of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County Examine the Economic Impact of the Local Arts and Culture Industry

City staff are performing maintenance at the Peele Dixie Water Treatment Plant starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25 through 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. During this time, the plant will be temporarily shut down. Residents in neighborhoods south of Broward Boulevard who normally receive their water from the Peele Dixie Water Treatment Plant will temporarily receive water from the Fiveash Water Treatment Plant and may notice a slight change in color. Please be assured that the water is safe and meets all primary drinking water standards.

16 HOURS AGO