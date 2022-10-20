New Partnership: City of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County Examine the Economic Impact of the Local Arts and Culture Industry

Read full article on original website
Related
fortlauderdale.gov
City of Fort Lauderdale Welcomes Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center’s North Marina Expansion in Shady Banks
The City of Fort Lauderdale’s charming and historic nautical neighborhood, Shady Banks, is now home to one of the City’s newest and state-of-the-art marinas. Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center (SH LMC) celebrated the opening of its North Marina on Wednesday, October 19 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. At the event, SH LMC made a $50,000 donation for traffic calming improvements around Shady Banks. The North Marina is the conversion of a longtime derelict property that took five years to revive.
fortlauderdale.gov
A Message from Mayor Dean J. Trantalis on King Tides
November 23-27 What the City is Doing to Prepare. The City Commission is committed to rebuilding our infrastructure and ensuring it can handle our growing population as well as global changes in climate. We're investing in our stormwater system to reduce flooding and provide protection from rising sea level. Our...
fortlauderdale.gov
Water Treatment Plant Maintenance Oct. 25-Nov. 3: Change in Water Color Possible
City staff are performing maintenance at the Peele Dixie Water Treatment Plant starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25 through 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. During this time, the plant will be temporarily shut down. Residents in neighborhoods south of Broward Boulevard who normally receive their water from the Peele Dixie Water Treatment Plant will temporarily receive water from the Fiveash Water Treatment Plant and may notice a slight change in color. Please be assured that the water is safe and meets all primary drinking water standards.
Comments / 0