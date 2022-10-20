Read full article on original website
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
What Not To Say To Someone Who Got A Mastectomy
Even the best intentions can backfire sometimes. Here's a guide on how to really offer support after the breast cancer procedure.
Benzinga
Merck's Antiviral Therapy Shows Efficacy In Prevention of Cytomegalovirus In Kidney Transplant Patients
Merck & Co Inc MRK highlighted findings from a Phase 3 trial of Prevymis (letermovir) compared to valganciclovir for cytomegalovirus (CMV) prophylaxis in high-risk kidney transplant recipients. At 52 weeks following the kidney transplant, Prevymis was effective and non-inferior to valganciclovir for preventing CMV disease (10.4% vs. 11.8%). In a...
