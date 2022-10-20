A new deputy consul has arrived in the Gateway City to serve the Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo. Martín Alcala Salgado, who comes from the Mexican consular representation in Sacramento, California, took over the role on Oct. 3. His main function is to promote those activities held with the different actors — authorities and organizations — who have a positive impact on the Mexican community residing in the many South Texas counties covered by the consular representation.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO