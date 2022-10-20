Read full article on original website
Laredo Rotary Polio Moto 2022 a success as South Texas riders fight polio
The Rotary Polio Moto 2022 End Polio Now event concluded on Sunday around 5 p.m., as riders ended their two-day journey around South Texas in Laredo. The riders in the event rode throughout the Rotary district they are a part of, District 5930, which encompasses about 800 miles from Laredo to Corpus Christi and Victoria, and the funds raised during the event are done so to help eradicate polio completely from the world.
Laredo McDonald's locations to honor first responders
Laredo is one of three South Texas locations showing appreciation to first responders on Friday, Oct. 28 as over 85 McDonald’s locations will provide them with a free large drink or coffee. The other two locations participating are Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley. The promotion is being...
Mexican telenovela actor from Laredo has 2 tumors in colon
A Laredoan who is one of Mexican entertainment’s most recognizable faces for his numerous roles as a villain recently announced he was diagnosed with two tumors in his colon. Mexican-American actor Sebastian Ligarde, 68, was born in Laredo on Jan. 26, 1954. He played roles in major Mexican telenovelas...
Laredo pet group hosting Halloween party
Even Laredo’s furry friends are getting into the Halloween spirit as the Facebook group Pet Lovers Paradise and the Oh My Dog! Pet Boutique are partnering to host the Howl-O-Ween Pawty on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held at the Dr....
LC announces partnership with Laredo Fire Department
Addressing a steady demand for protective and emergency services personnel due to typical turnover and a growing community, Laredo College announced Monday a partnership with the Laredo Fire Department to begin a program for students interested in becoming firefighters or support personnel. The Laredo College Fire Science Program will begin...
Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo has new deputy consul
A new deputy consul has arrived in the Gateway City to serve the Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo. Martín Alcala Salgado, who comes from the Mexican consular representation in Sacramento, California, took over the role on Oct. 3. His main function is to promote those activities held with the different actors — authorities and organizations — who have a positive impact on the Mexican community residing in the many South Texas counties covered by the consular representation.
'The heavens will be able to see it': Artemis I has new launch date
After a couple of failed attempts to launch NASA's Artemis I moon mission which will immortalize Laredo's Arturo Campos, a new date has been chosen -- this time being the first try at night. According to NASA, Artemis I has a new target date is Monday, Nov. 14 with liftoff...
LC's Funfest gathers families for fun, games and wrestling
Laredo College’s Funfest brought more than just fun and games this weekend, as families were able to enjoy a beautiful Saturday outdoors in south Laredo. Saturday evening's event featured everything from food, activities and games, a petting zoo, music, costume contests, inflatables and even Lucha Libre. Numerous families enjoyed in the fun this weekend as they formed part of the event and also attested to how they are glad to see large local events coming back to life.
Mayor Saenz recognizes Laredo Rehabilitation Hospital
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz helped the Laredo Rehabilitation Hospital celebrate National Physical Therapy Month as he visited the facility Friday for a proclamation. National Physical Therapy Month is held in October. It aims to raise awareness about the benefits of physical therapy while also celebrating the efforts of physical therapists and physical therapist assistants to improve the lives of others.
'All Kinds of Minds' autism and special needs masterplan continues data gathering
City officials and special needs advocates gathered last week to discuss the community's needs in regard to the Autism and Special Needs Masterplan. This follows a previous town hall meeting that allowed residents to provide feedback and recommendations based on theirs or their loved one’s needs and challenges. According...
Fernando Baldazo announces his run for District VI
Fernando Baldazo announced his candidacy for City Council District VI surrounded by numerous friends and family members. Baldazo touched on the major issues the City of Laredo is facing and shared efficient solutions for each. "I have to work along with other candidates and state government to get things done...
Laredo, LEDC recognize three who impact the community's economic development
The City of Laredo hosted a 2022 Laredo Economic Development Industry Award Honorees proclamation this week. The event was held to recognize three honorees and their impacts to the community in regards to economic development at the city. Gene Lindgren, President and CEO of the Laredo Economic Development Corporation, said...
DSHS: 3 north Laredo areas had increased cancer rates from 2006-19
The City of Laredo released an additional assessment of cancer in the area this week after an initial cancer assessment of a combined three census tract area in January. The geographic areas of concern are in the northwest district, including the San Isidro and Mines Road areas, and the area from Father McNaboe Park down to Paso Del Norte Industrial Park, and up to IH35, the city stated.
Wanted felon apprehended by USBP
A wanted felon and previously convicted sex offender was arrested in Laredo last week. Francisco Paz-Ramirez was arrested with an active warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office for Fondling Against a Child in June of 2021. The 37-year-old man was taken into custody by the Webb County Sheriff's Office.
Man sought by Laredo police for theft in south Laredo
A man is being sought by the Laredo Police Department for a recent theft. LPD said the individual was involved in a theft case from Oct. 2 near the 100 block of Los Fresnos Loop. Police are asking for the communities help in finding the individual. He was last seen...
Armed robber caught via Laredo Crime Stoppers tip
A man who was wanted for an armed robbery by Laredo police has been arrested. Bryan Alexander Gutierrez, 17, was arrested after a Crime Stoppers tip. The Laredo Police Department requested assistance in finding the individual last week. Police said that the man committed an armed robbery at the 3400...
Shooting reported in parking lot of N. Laredo club
A shooting was reported early Saturday at a North Laredo club in an incident which also resulted in multiple stab wounds. The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. at Club Vibe located at 6408 Crescent Loop according to the Laredo Police Department. Officers who responded to the scene discovered bullet casings in the parking lot.
Suspect broke into home, assaulted man and child while they slept
A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and assaulting a man and his child while they were sleeping. Alex Magana was arrested at the 1800 block of Dryden Avenue on Friday. The 19-year-old man was charged with Injury to a Child (SJF), Burglary of Habitation (F/2), Resisting...
