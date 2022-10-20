Read full article on original website
Latto Helps Stacey Abrams Make A Major Statement In Atlanta
The 'Big Energy' rapper surprised the crowd with the gubernatorial candidate's presence.
Bae Phi Bae: A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Slayed At SpelHouse’s Homecoming
After two of the longest years ever, the famed SpelHouse Homecoming returned to the heart of Atlanta where current students, proud alumni, and countless celebs basked in Black excellence on the bustling HBCU campuses. The Homecoming collaboration between sister/brother schools Spelman College and Morehouse College attracted Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey...
wabe.org
To The Contrary
To The Contrary

A panel of professional women discuss current affairs issues in the context of gender.
Eater
Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating
A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
This Atlanta Restaurant Sells An Iconic Dish For Just $1.20 & It's A Hidden Gem
The Atlanta food scene is full of exciting new restaurants and star-studded bars celebrities love to pay visits to. Nonetheless, some of the best eats can be found in unassuming joints considered hidden gems in the city. Content creator Angus (@angus.reviews.food) has a recommendation for locals looking for an unusual...
robertsnapspot.com
Ossoff, Warnock, Abrams Showed Up for Us… Again!
Neal and I love to travel to Atlanta for the annual gay festival, and it was being held in Piedmont Park after a 2 year “pandemic” hiatus. Sunday morning, October 10th, 2022, Atlanta’s Gay Pride Celebration Parade. The air is charged, roaring applause announce Georgia’s Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, then Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by a vast body of supporters as the made their way down Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street.
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More
The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
Cobb County day care teacher wins hearts of thousands after ABC dance party viral video
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — You know the phrase “Dance like no one’s watching.” For one preschool administrator, it’s teach like no one’s watching. Channel 2′s Heather Catlin spoke with a Mableton day care about a beautiful moment caught on camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
Atlanta moves up on ‘rattiest’ cities in United States list
ATLANTA — Atlanta has made a list of the ‘rattiest’ cities in the United States. Orkin released its Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The pest control company says it looked at the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022 to determine the list.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing
A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
Herschel Walker Campaign Event In Atlanta Goes Left as Crowd Screams ‘Answer the Question!’
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had the crowd at a campaign event in Atlanta this week turn on him, questioning his intentions. Salon reports that Walker held a campaign event in Atlanta outside the Columbia Towers apartment building, which is owned by his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock‘s church. Walker chose to hold the rally outside the building because the church is allegedly evicting some of its tenants.
New details released in shooting at Clark Atlanta homecoming party that injured 4
ATLANTA — Police are releasing new details in a shooting that left four people on Clark Atlanta University’s campus injured last weekend. Three students and a fourth victim were shot while at a homecoming party early Sunday morning. According to the incident report, a large crowd of people...
Rivian opponents sue to halt excavation work on Georgia EV plant site
Residents near the future $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle plant sued Friday to try to stop grading work on the property, alleging the site isn’t properly zoned and that local officials are turning a blind eye.
Why Oprah and Stacey Abrams are encouraging voters to wear purple to the polls
As the midterm elections get underway, gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams continues to make history in the state of Georgia by sharing how she would address different policies. She recently held a virtual conversation with Oprah Winfrey to address her plans for the state. Spice House in Midtown Atlanta hosted the...
GPB evening headlines for October 21, 2022
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on the fourth day of in-person early voting yesterday. A Georgia sheriff on trial for abusing the rights of jail detainees says he’s done nothing wrong. Atlanta-area hospitals are feeling the strain of the phased-out closure of Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center.
thecitymenus.com
A Wish Comes True, Wishbone Reopens in Newnan
In May of 2019 a new development was approved for 31 Jackson Street labeled as Parkside Apartments. The development would allow for Newnan’s prized Wishbone location to move. On October 11, Wishbone Fried Chicken announced they were back open via their Facebook page. Accompanying Wishbone in the new center is Classic Cleaners which has relocated from 65 Greenville Street. To learn more about Parkside Apartments and availability click here to email Alex.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records
ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
