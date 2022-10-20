ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

To The Contrary

A panel of professional women discuss current affairs issues in the context of gender. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating

A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
Ossoff, Warnock, Abrams Showed Up for Us… Again!

Neal and I love to travel to Atlanta for the annual gay festival, and it was being held in Piedmont Park after a 2 year “pandemic” hiatus. Sunday morning, October 10th, 2022, Atlanta’s Gay Pride Celebration Parade. The air is charged, roaring applause announce Georgia’s Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, then Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by a vast body of supporters as the made their way down Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street.
Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More

The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing

A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
Herschel Walker Campaign Event In Atlanta Goes Left as Crowd Screams ‘Answer the Question!’

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had the crowd at a campaign event in Atlanta this week turn on him, questioning his intentions. Salon reports that Walker held a campaign event in Atlanta outside the Columbia Towers apartment building, which is owned by his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock‘s church. Walker chose to hold the rally outside the building because the church is allegedly evicting some of its tenants.
A Wish Comes True, Wishbone Reopens in Newnan

In May of 2019 a new development was approved for 31 Jackson Street labeled as Parkside Apartments. The development would allow for Newnan’s prized Wishbone location to move. On October 11, Wishbone Fried Chicken announced they were back open via their Facebook page. Accompanying Wishbone in the new center is Classic Cleaners which has relocated from 65 Greenville Street. To learn more about Parkside Apartments and availability click here to email Alex.
Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records

ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
