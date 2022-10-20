Read full article on original website
Tristen Nash, son of WWE star Kevin Nash, dead at 26
Tristen Nash, the son of WWE wrestler and actor Kevin Nash, has died, according to a statement shared on behalf of the Nash family.
Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Sending Condolences To Kevin Nash And Family
The relationship between Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash goes back decades. Therefore, it's understandable why Michaels — now Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE — became choked up on today's "NXT" media call in advance of Halloween Havoc while offering his condolences to Nash and his family regarding the untimely death of their son Tristen at the age of 26.
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Thomas Has Another Bone to Pick With Brooke — and This One Concerns Hope
Liam’s got his eyes on Thomas. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of October 24 – 28, Brooke is concerned about what is going on between Hope and Thomas. Read about it below and watch the preview. After using the voice recorder...
WWE SmackDown Results 10/21/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
Character Reveal and New Match Announced for WWE NXT on Tuesday
A new match and a character reveal have been added to the line-up for Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will be back on NXT this coming week to take on Lash Legend. Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday night,...
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 10/21: Bray Wyatt Speaks On WWE Smackdown, Adam Page Injured, More
Welcome back, TJRWrestling readers! Did you spend all Friday trying to figure out if Brutus Beefcake is really going to be a part of the Wyatt 6, and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday realizing that maybe last year should have been your last at playing QB, and missed Raw.
Jim Ross Praises MJF-Regal AEW Dynamite Promo: “Absolute Money”
Legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross is among the many people praising a recent MJF-William Regal promo segment with JR labeling it as “absolute money.”. William Regal was set to be interviewed Tony Schiavone on the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite, but before Regal could really get into it, there was an interruption from Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF.
WWE SmackDown to Air on FS1 Next Week, Mystery Partner Match and More Announced
Next Friday’s WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 due to the MLB Playoffs airing on FOX. WWE has announced the following line-up for next Friday’s SmackDown from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO:. * Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch. * Hit...
Matt Hardy Shares His Favorite Version Of The Undertaker
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed various topics. During it, he named his favorite version of The Undertaker whether that be the original deadman, biker Taker, or Big Evil. explained why ‘Taker’s original persona was his favorite.
WWE Rumor Roundup: CM Punk’s Return, Bray Wyatt Faction Members, Goldberg’s Contract
Former ROH Tag Team Expected to Be Part of Wyatt 6. Bray Wyatt has taken over WWE since his return to the company back at Extreme Rules and many fans are still looking for clues regarding his stable members. According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, the company is...
Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
WWE King and Queen of The Ring Updates, Backstage News on WWE PLE Plans, WWE Day 1 Notes
New details are being revealed on the WWE Premium Live Event changes in the works. It was recently reported that WWE Day 2023 was being nixed after being scheduled for Sunday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, the same venue the inaugural Day 1 event was held earlier this year. It was believed that part of the reason Day 1 was being nixed was so it wouldn’t have to compete with NFL’s final Sunday Night Football game of the season, the highly-anticipated match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Rangers. This would mean WWE runs no main roster Premium Live Event from the Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.
Backstage Update on Triple H’s WWE Status Following Recent COVID-19 Diagnosis
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will not be at tonight’s SmackDown taping from Toledo due to his recent COVID-19 diagnosis. A new report from PWInsider notes that Triple H remains in WWE’s COVID-19 protocol, and because of that he will miss another show tonight. He also missed Monday’s RAW.
Jim Cornette Compares ROH Appearing On AEW TV To An “Infestation”
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about Tony Khan using ROH titles, ring announcers, and wrestlers on AEW programming to further push the brand while he works on a television deal for the promotion he purchased this past March.
Road Dogg Questions Whether AEW Star Is Worthy Of Having An Expense Theme Song
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about AEW’s Jungle Boy getting a mainstream song from the 80s. AEW boss Tony Khan hasn’t been afraid to spend some money on mainstream songs for his performers. Jungle Boy is now using “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora.
Former Tag Team Joining WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates?
WWE is reportedly considering new hires for members of Bray Wyatt’s crew. A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that WWE is looking at possibly signing The Righteous to work as members of Wyatt’s crew. We noted before how Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage...
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
