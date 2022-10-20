Adam Sandler has been mentioning his next film with the Safdie Brothers a lot this past year and now it seems that it's getting closer to filming. According to Deadline, Netflix has come aboard the now untitled film that will mark the second film both the Safdies Brothers and Sandler have done together following Uncut Gems. Noah's and Benny Safdie will write, direct and produce the film that Sandler will headline and the film is expected to shoot during the second quarter of 2023. Although one of the trades insiders claims that the start date is TBD as the directors are currently hammering away at the story. Plot details for the film are unknown, but the report claims that it will focus on high-end card collecting.

4 DAYS AGO