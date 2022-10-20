Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash on the Passing of His Son, Their Decision to Quit Drinking, Vince McMahon and Others Reaching Out, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan For Criticizing The Figure Four
During the latest episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan and guest Rick Rubin discussed the figure four, with Rogan explaining why it wouldn’t work in MMA. He said (via Wrestling Inc): “[The move] doesn’t work. So as someone’s setting up a Figure-Four, you’re literally giving up an inside heel hook,” Rogan said. “It’s kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do.”
TMZ.com
WWE Legend Kevin Nash Says Son, Tristen, Died After Seizure
WWE legend Kevin Nash is opening up about his son's tragic death ... saying 26-year-old Tristen suffered a seizure in his bedroom and went into cardiac arrest before passing away. Nash detailed Tristen's final moments on his "Kliq This" podcast on Monday ... revealing they both decided to give up...
AEW in mourning as much-loved member of backroom staff Brian Muster tragically dies aged just 36 leaving behind family
AEW paid tribute to beloved lead video engineer Brian Muster, who died unexpectedly, aged just 36. Muster passed away suddenly and leaves behind his fiancee as well as two children. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the respected video engineer was among Tony Khan's first hires once he launched his...
See Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Crash Husband Patrick's "Business Trip" in Sideline Photos
Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is keeping things strictly business. The fitness trainer shared a photo of herself on the field after traveling to support husband Patrick on his match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game, which took place in the Buccaneers' home stadium in Tampa, proved to be a victorious one for Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs—beyond just having Brittany as his IRL cheerleader—with the team winning 41-31.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
KTBS
Joyce Sims dies at 63
The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Forgot His Own Name After Taking Chair Shot From Triple H
Everyone knows that professional wrestling isn’t ballet, and a wrestler can potentially take some serious damage at any given time during a match. Chair shots to the head used to be quite common in WWE, but the company has since made some changes when it comes to using weapons.
Kevin Nash reveals cause of death for son Tristen
Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Kevin Nash, died at the age of 26 last week, and Kevin says alcohol abuse played a role Tristen’s health issues. Nash opened up about his son’s death during the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast. He revealed that Tristen suffered a seizure last Tuesday and went into cardiac arrest.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
