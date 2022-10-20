ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News

Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody. While the...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kevin Nash on the Passing of His Son, Their Decision to Quit Drinking, Vince McMahon and Others Reaching Out, More

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.
411mania.com

Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan For Criticizing The Figure Four

During the latest episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan and guest Rick Rubin discussed the figure four, with Rogan explaining why it wouldn’t work in MMA. He said (via Wrestling Inc): “[The move] doesn’t work. So as someone’s setting up a Figure-Four, you’re literally giving up an inside heel hook,” Rogan said. “It’s kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do.”
TMZ.com

WWE Legend Kevin Nash Says Son, Tristen, Died After Seizure

WWE legend Kevin Nash is opening up about his son's tragic death ... saying 26-year-old Tristen suffered a seizure in his bedroom and went into cardiac arrest before passing away. Nash detailed Tristen's final moments on his "Kliq This" podcast on Monday ... revealing they both decided to give up...
E! News

See Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Crash Husband Patrick's "Business Trip" in Sideline Photos

Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is keeping things strictly business. The fitness trainer shared a photo of herself on the field after traveling to support husband Patrick on his match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game, which took place in the Buccaneers' home stadium in Tampa, proved to be a victorious one for Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs—beyond just having Brittany as his IRL cheerleader—with the team winning 41-31.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
tjrwrestling.net

Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO

Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Forgot His Own Name After Taking Chair Shot From Triple H

Everyone knows that professional wrestling isn’t ballet, and a wrestler can potentially take some serious damage at any given time during a match. Chair shots to the head used to be quite common in WWE, but the company has since made some changes when it comes to using weapons.
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Nash reveals cause of death for son Tristen

Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Kevin Nash, died at the age of 26 last week, and Kevin says alcohol abuse played a role Tristen’s health issues. Nash opened up about his son’s death during the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast. He revealed that Tristen suffered a seizure last Tuesday and went into cardiac arrest.
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW

It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
PWMania

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
PWMania

Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling

Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
