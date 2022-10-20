Read full article on original website
Related
District 5A-3 showdown in Del City tops this week's Top 10 Oklahoma games to watch
By Glen Brockenbush Del City photo by Michael Kinney We’ve reached the penultimate week of the season, and there aren’t too many battles of unbeaten teams on the menu. This week also doesn’t offer just a ton of ranked matchups, either. However, with the end of the regular season just ...
Florida High repeats district golf sweep; Maclay's Poppell, JPII's Patterson win individual crowns
Small school Big Bend golfers hit the links at home one last time this season, teeing off at Southwood Golf Club in Class 1A District 2 play. Alongside area squads Florida High, St. John Paul II, Maclay, Aucilla Christian, and Wakulla Christian, North Bay Haven, Marianna, Bozeman, and Port St. Joe also competed. Florida High's boys and girls teams repeated as district champions as the program continues its upward trajectory. Maclay senior Lee Poppell won the boys' individual title,...
Comments / 0