Tallahassee Democrat

Florida High repeats district golf sweep; Maclay's Poppell, JPII's Patterson win individual crowns

Small school Big Bend golfers hit the links at home one last time this season, teeing off at Southwood Golf Club in Class 1A District 2 play. Alongside area squads Florida High, St. John Paul II, Maclay, Aucilla Christian, and Wakulla Christian, North Bay Haven, Marianna, Bozeman, and Port St. Joe also competed.  Florida High's boys and girls teams repeated as district champions as the program continues its upward trajectory. Maclay senior Lee Poppell won the boys' individual title,...

