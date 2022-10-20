ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 24, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.5 feet 08:30 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:15 PM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Date for next Puna Geothermal Venture quarterly community meeting changed

Those planning to attend the next quarterly community meeting to discuss plant operations at Puna Geothermal Venture will need to update their schedules. The October meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility. The meeting was originally planned for Oct. 12. During the meeting,...
PAHOA, HI

