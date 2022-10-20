Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 24, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.5 feet 08:30 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:15 PM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides.
bigislandnow.com
Date for next Puna Geothermal Venture quarterly community meeting changed
Those planning to attend the next quarterly community meeting to discuss plant operations at Puna Geothermal Venture will need to update their schedules. The October meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility. The meeting was originally planned for Oct. 12. During the meeting,...
bigislandnow.com
Aloha ‘Īlio Rescue to host dog costume contest, adoption event for Halloween
Aloha ‘Īlio Rescue is hosting its annual Howl-ween costume contest and adoption event on Oct. 29. The event will take place at 275 E. Kawili St. from noon to 5 p.m. There will be food trucks. The costume contest will take place from 1-1:30 p.m. There will be...
Comments / 0