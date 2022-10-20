Read full article on original website
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
Lightning bolt strikes in sea off Dorset coast amid heavy rain and thunderstorms
Footage captures the moment a lightning bolt strikes into the sea off the English coast.The video, taken in Dorset, shows a massive arc of lightning light up the stormy seas on Sunday afternoon.Lightning strikes in the ocean are rather rare, with experts at Nasa estimating that despite 70 per cent of the earth being covered by water, just two per cent of strikes occur off land.Dorset was battered by thunderstorms and a band of heavy rain over the weekend, leading to the spectacular footage.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Protestors gather in London to call for UK to rejoin EUHouston residents on edge with seven-foot python on the looseUkrainians queue for water months after Russians cut off city’s main supply
Storm brings rain to Pacific Northwest for first time since July, clearing smoky skies
The storm system crisscrossing the country right now may be one of the most robust we have seen in a while. It came onshore in the Pacific Northwest last Friday, bringing rain to the region for the first time since July and clearing out the smoky skies in Seattle in a matter of hours. The storm also brought the first significant snow of the season to the Rockies over the weekend, a region in need of precipitation to help with ongoing fires and drought conditions.
