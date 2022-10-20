Read full article on original website
ENPH vs. RUN: Is the Market Right about These Solar Stocks?
There is more than one approach to the solar industry, but some business models are sustainable, while others aren’t. These two solar energy stocks are opposites in every way and have completely different valuation multiples, which look justified. Solar energy stocks have been hot in recent years, especially amid...
Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion...
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher Despite Rising Treasury Yields
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.34%, 1.19%, and 1.06%, respectively. The materials sector (XLB) was the session’s laggard, as it fell 0.55%. Conversely, the healthcare sector (XLV) was the session’s leader, with...
As Home Sales Plummet, These Apartment Stocks Could Make Money
The U.S. real estate market might be rolling over. Some traders will react with anxiety and panic-selling, but you don’t have to give in to the fear-mongering. Instead, you might actually profit from a housing hangover with a stake in these three potential winners. In 2022 and into 2023,...
It’s a Wipe-Out for Tricida (TCDA) Stock
Tricida (TCDA) stock has fallen 92.5% in pre-market trading on news of its Phase 3 trial. The pharma company reported that its kidney disease candidate, veverimer, did not meet its main goals for treatment. Previously, this drug had held a lot of hope, and TCDA stock held a Smart Score of “Perfect 10,” meaning it was likely to outperform the market.
UBS Up After Q3 Earnings Beat
UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) reported third-quarter revenues of $8.4 billion, down by 10.6% year-over-year. Earnings came in at $0.52 per diluted share in Q3, versus $0.63 in the same period last year but surpassing analysts’ estimates of $0.43 per share. The investment bank stated in its press release that...
Why ServiceNow Stock (NYSE:NOW) is Outpacing the Market Today
ServiceNow has lost around half its value in the last 12 months. However, there are signs that this cloud computing leader could fend off even a down economy. Cloud computing giant ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW) started the week with a solid performance. It was up 2.5% in pre-market trading today and managed to keep most of those gains so far. The biggest reason for ServiceNow’s gains came from an upgrade at Guggenheim.
Megaport (ASX:MP1) makes the “Perfect 10” Smart Score list
Megaport has just earned a “Perfect 10” Smart Score, indicating the stock has the ability to outperform market expectations. Australian IT solutions provider, Megaport Ltd. (ASX:MP1) stock has recently made the TipRanks “Perfect 10” Smart Score list, joining the likes of BHP Group (ASX:BHP), Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG), and Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:PAR).
Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential
A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the...
Insider Buy on ETNB Stock Inspiring Copycat Investors
89bio (ETNB) stock is on the rise today, possibly due to a significant insider buy on the stock. Four days ago, one of the directors of this clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, who owns more than 10% of ETNB’s stock, made an $8.9 million Informative Buy. The insider, Ra Capital Management,...
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cuts Prices of Models 3 and Y in China; Stock Hits 52-Week Low
Tesla is lowering the prices of its most popular Models 3 and Y in China. The step is seen as a way of pushing sales in the lurking recessionary environment and heated competition. Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has decided to cut the prices of its popular Models 3...
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) lands a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock has made it to the “Perfect 10” Smart Score list, suggesting it has the potential to outperform the market. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) has earned the TipRanks “Perfect 10” Smart Score tag, joining other ASX recent additions to the group, such as Megaport Ltd. (ASX:MP1), Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN), and Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE).
