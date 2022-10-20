Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Reasons to visit the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & MuseumRachelle WrightOwensboro, KY
Kentucky partnerships bring skills training to inmates.Daily TimesDaviess County, KY
The Best Small Town in Indiana for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
wevv.com
Feed Evansville holding community food share on Wednesday
There's a community food giveaway event happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community group Feed Evansville will be holding the event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out. It's happening at the Fulton Square Apartments, which are located at 1328 Dresden St....
wevv.com
Local Veteran raising money for troops using Halloween decorations
Veteran Alan Bedell and his family decorate their home located at 1520 Hollywood Ave. every year for Halloween. They call it, the Howell Manor. The Bedell's do it as a way to celebrate the holiday and to raise money for different causes and organizations in the community. This year Alan...
Krampus Will Appear in Evansville Indiana for Photos this Holiday Season
We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
wevv.com
New Korean restaurant opening in Evansville
A new restaurant offering Korean cuisine will soon be opening its doors to customers in Evansville, Indiana. Owners of JUMAK Korean Restaurant say they're working to open their doors within the week. While an official opening date hasn't been set at this time, the restaurant did release its menu, which...
wevv.com
Kenergy set to host annual 'Member Appreciation Day'
Utility officials with Kenergy say they're ready to host a day show appreciation for their members in Kentucky. Kenergy announced it will hold its annual "Member Appreciation Day" on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenergy's Owensboro, Hawesville, Henderson, Hanson, and Marion...
14news.com
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a dog got loose and attacked two people. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on W. Iowa Street. Those two people were treated on scene. Police say a family member of the victims shot the dog to stop the attack. It did...
wevv.com
Evansville organization hosting trick-or-treat event on West Franklin Street
The Franklin Street Events Association is inviting kids and their families to their annual trick-or-treat event in Evansville. During the association's "Trick or Treat on Franklin St" event, all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating businesses along West Franklin Street in Evansville. The event will take place on October...
wevv.com
Flea market coming to Gibson County Fairgrounds on Saturday
There's a flea market happening in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday. The "Collectors Carnival Antique & Flea Market" will kick off at the Gibson County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, rain or shine. Organizers say Saturday's flea market will occupy eight buildings at the fairground, with other vendors located outdoors...
wevv.com
Equipment and vehicles available at upcoming Surplus Auction in Owensboro
Local government officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, say they'll be holding a Surplus Auction soon. The Daviess County Fiscal Court will be hosting the Surplus Auction in Owensboro on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. The auction will be held behind the Daviess County Operations Center, which is located at...
‘Backstage Pass’ gave families a peek into Henderson PD
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department gave families a “backstage pass” this weekend, giving those who went a sneak peek behind the scenes of the department. Officers showed families how crime scenes are processed and kids were able to get inside police cruisers and test out their emergency equipment. Children were also taught […]
Apple festival moving after nearly four decades in Owensboro
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Reid’s Apple Festival has become an Autumn Tradition in the Tri-State. The apple festival had been celebrated every year since its inaugural year of 1985. Today was an absolute marvelous day to be out and about with the people you care about.Sunny, 79 degrees, and lip-smacking food everywhere you look. […]
CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
14news.com
Henderson Police Department hosts ‘Backstage Pass’ event
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Henderson Police Department took children and parents behind the scenes to get a glimpse at what being a police officer means. Officers say the event is intended to leave a lasting impact on the children and their perception of police. “This is mainly...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
14news.com
Owensboro church helping people warm up for winter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Church is also making a heartwarming effort ahead of the winter cold. Bellevue Baptist is collecting winter clothing items to be donated to Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims. Blankets, Coats, Gloves and Sock Hats - either new or gently used - can be dropped off...
Burial ground preserved adjacent to middle school
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The new Daviess County Middle School gives a modern-feel to the Owensboro-area, but a link to the past is right on its doorstep. A family burial ground rests just outside the school grounds, with links to Daviess County dating back to the 1700s. The gravestones of Thomas and Arabella Field were […]
POLICE: Purse snatching trio stalks Henderson Walmart
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department accuses three people of working together to steal a victim’s purse at Walmart. Police believe the group are following people around Walmart and looking for something to take. In the photos provided below, HPD says the group followed the victim around and waited on them to leave […]
Officials offer $5,000 reward for information on Morton Avenue warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson says the ATF is offering a $5,000 award for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in starting the fire on Morton Avenue last week. Despite the reward being offered, Division Chief Larson said at this time it is not a criminal investigation. […]
See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s
Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
