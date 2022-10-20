ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

‘Twister’ sequel to start filming in spring 2023: reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, John Clark
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25k291_0igyT2wj00

( WTVO ) — Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly gearing up to begin production on a “big-scale” sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster, “Twister.”

According to Deadline , the script for the sequel, titled “Twisters,” has been written by Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant.” The film will be co-financed by Universal and Warner Bros, who distributed the original.

Deadline reports that “Free Solo” directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserheli and Travis Knight, director of the animated “Kubo and the Two Strings,” are under consideration to take the job.

Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo being extradited to Alabama

Jan De Bont directed the original, which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as storm chasers pursuing a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma.

Deadline also reported the studio is intent on luring Hunt back for the sequel. Still, no casting information has been released, ET reports .

Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, also starred in the original, which raked in $494 million worldwide and was scripted by Michael Crichton.

Some fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure for a sequel that can’t include Paxton and Hoffman, with one even writing it “shouldn’t be made.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85. On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been […]
OPELIKA, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man robs Wells Fargo in Pensacola, police looking for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a bank robbery. Officers received a report of the robbery at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 for the Wells Fargo on Bayou Boulevard. Surveillance pictures show a white man, in his late 20’s or early 30’s, with brown hair, wearing a grey polo over […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly shoots brother Sunday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who they said shot his brother during an argument and fled the scene early Sunday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to Montlimar Apartments on Azalea Road at around 12:10 a.m., Sunday Oct. 23 for “one shot.” […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fatal Crash on Foley Beach Express

UPDATE: The Foley Police Chief identified the man killed in the crash on the Foley Beach Express as 91-year-old Thomas Carruth. Carruth was driving westbound on the Doc McDuffie Road in a 2006 GMC Envoy and collided with a 2015 Ford F350. A 2014 Ford Mustang was also involved in the crash. Foley, Alabama (WKRG) […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Friday night crash kills two from Bay Minette: ALEA

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say two people are dead following a crash Friday night on Highway 225, six miles north of Bay Minette. According to a news release a 1991 Toyota pickup was hit from behind by a 2021 Dodge Ram at about 6:40 Friday evening. The […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed in robbery in midtown Mobile Friday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed and robbed Friday night on Dauphin Street. It happened after 10 Friday night in midtown Mobile in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street near the Salvation Army. According to a Mobile Police spokesperson the victim was approached by an unknown man. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy