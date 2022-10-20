Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer says these 13 companies’ earnings helped drive markets higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," Cramer said.
Options Action: Bullish bets on MSFT
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at bullish options bets on Microsoft ahead of the company's earnings. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman and Jeff Mills.
Bond market remains fundamentally broken despite UK gilts rally, says Jim Bianco
Jim Bianco of Bianco Research breaks down the market action. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman and Jeff Mills.
Monday, Oct. 24, 2022: Why Cramer is focusing on individual stocks, not the broader market
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks go in-depth on why they are focusing on stocks they like, rather than paying too much attention to broader market action. Jim breaks down which stocks in the Charitable Trust Portfolio he is keeping an eye on ahead of earnings reports this week. Jim and Jeff also share insight into which stocks they may consider adding to if they continue to fall.
JPMorgan president says a recession may be price to pay to beat inflation, market bottom not in yet
While there is a growing chorus of voices who say that the Federal Reserve should slow or halt its rate increases, JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto is not in that camp. "I think putting inflation back in a box is very important," Pinto told CNBC in an interview. "If it causes a slightly deeper recession for a period of time, that is the price we have to pay."
Dow rises more than 400 points as Wall Street tries to add to last week's rally
The three major indexes rose Monday as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen last week and weighed the latest moves in rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 483 points higher, or 1.6%. The S&P 500 was up 1.5%, while the Nasdaq added 1%. Investors will watch for...
Cramer: This bear market is getting long in the tooth — here's what is changing
Something's happening. You can feel it. The down days, as painful as they are, seem more muted. The up days show a dearth of supply. Most important: When we get through earnings, we will have plenty of companies buying back shares and, more than ever, it might matter. If there is not much "above," meaning not a lot for sale, the bulls could really romp.
General Motors is set to report earnings before the bell. Here's what Wall Street expects
General Motors is set to report earnings around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. GM's earnings conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. The Detroit automaker is expected to report adjusted earnings per share of $1.88. GM stock currently trades for about $35.70 per share, for a market value of almost $52 billion.
Treasury yields decline as markets ponder future Fed policy
Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over future Federal Reserve policy weighed on markets and investors assessed earnings reports. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's policy path has been spreading, raising questions about how long...
Stock futures slide as investors await big tech earnings
Stock futures fell Tuesday as investors looked ahead to big technology earnings for further clues into the health of the U.S. economy. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 130 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively. Shares of Amazon slipped...
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Tesla, WeWork, Alibaba and more
(TSLA) – Tesla fell 2.5% in the premarket after cutting Model 3 and Model Y prices in China by up to 9%. The price cuts come amid signs of softening demand in China. Chinese EV makers are also seeing their shares under pressure, with. (XPEV), losing 11.3% and. China...
How ethereum's merge made crypto mining more sustainable
Finally implemented a major network upgrade that completely changes how the blockchain verifies transactions, mints new coins and secures its network. Called proof-of-stake, this system has reduced ethereum's energy consumption by more than 99%. Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry's biggest targets for critique. But it's not...
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks drop 15% after Beijing's power reshuffle makes the market 'uninvestable'
Shares of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. dropped sharply Monday after Beijing tightened President Xi Jinping's grip on power, souring investor sentiment for non-state-driven companies. which tracks the Nasdaq Goldman Dragon China Index, plunged 14.5% to hit its lowest level since 2009. The ETF slumped more than 20% at...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Avis, Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of WeWork rallied 6.22% after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight rating. Cantor said that the office-sharing company's cost and optimization of its real estate portfolio cut $2.7 billion in expenses. — Shares of Chinese...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It's the biggest week yet for this earnings season, particularly for megacap tech names. Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta, Apple and Amazon all are scheduled to deliver quarterly reports. Companies have generally reported solid results, with some exceptions. This trend has contributed to volatility in the market as investors look for a bottom. On Friday, stocks surged to cap their best week since June, even as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise rates again while inflation remains hot. (Follow live market updates.) Here are the major companies reporting this week:
Polygon surges, FTX reimburses phishing victims, and Doodles CEO discusses NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Doodles CEO Julian Holguin discusses the company's funding round led by Seven Seven Six, the venture capital firm founded by Alexis Ohanian, and the future of NFTs.
Charts suggest the U.S. dollar could be peaking, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. To explain Carley Garner's analysis, Cramer examined the weekly chart of the dollar index going back to 2017. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. "The strong dollar has...
Interest rates for high-yield savings and CD accounts are rising — here are their main differences
High-yield savings accounts have become a popular vehicle for depositing and growing savings since they allow account holders to earn significant interest on their balances. But when it comes to stashing away your cash, there's another option some individuals may want to consider. Certificate of deposit accounts (CD accounts) operate...
Why China won't bail out its real estate sector
China's central government won't likely be spending billions to save the struggling real estate sector, analysts said. "I doubt there will be direct bailouts of property developers by the government, even though they may continue to ask banks and [state-owned enterprises] to help selected troubled developers," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.
Gold firms on softer dollar, investors await Fed cues
Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, propped up by a pullback in the dollar, while investors awaited further cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate-hike path. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,653.28 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,657.70. Spot silver...
