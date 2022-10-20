ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 13 companies’ earnings helped drive markets higher

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," Cramer said.
CNBC

Options Action: Bullish bets on MSFT

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at bullish options bets on Microsoft ahead of the company's earnings. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman and Jeff Mills.
CNBC

Monday, Oct. 24, 2022: Why Cramer is focusing on individual stocks, not the broader market

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks go in-depth on why they are focusing on stocks they like, rather than paying too much attention to broader market action. Jim breaks down which stocks in the Charitable Trust Portfolio he is keeping an eye on ahead of earnings reports this week. Jim and Jeff also share insight into which stocks they may consider adding to if they continue to fall.
CNBC

Cramer: This bear market is getting long in the tooth — here's what is changing

Something's happening. You can feel it. The down days, as painful as they are, seem more muted. The up days show a dearth of supply. Most important: When we get through earnings, we will have plenty of companies buying back shares and, more than ever, it might matter. If there is not much "above," meaning not a lot for sale, the bulls could really romp.
CNBC

Treasury yields decline as markets ponder future Fed policy

Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over future Federal Reserve policy weighed on markets and investors assessed earnings reports. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's policy path has been spreading, raising questions about how long...
CNBC

Stock futures slide as investors await big tech earnings

Stock futures fell Tuesday as investors looked ahead to big technology earnings for further clues into the health of the U.S. economy. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 130 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively. Shares of Amazon slipped...
CNBC

How ethereum's merge made crypto mining more sustainable

Finally implemented a major network upgrade that completely changes how the blockchain verifies transactions, mints new coins and secures its network. Called proof-of-stake, this system has reduced ethereum's energy consumption by more than 99%. Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry's biggest targets for critique. But it's not...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Avis, Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of WeWork rallied 6.22% after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight rating. Cantor said that the office-sharing company's cost and optimization of its real estate portfolio cut $2.7 billion in expenses. — Shares of Chinese...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It's the biggest week yet for this earnings season, particularly for megacap tech names. Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta, Apple and Amazon all are scheduled to deliver quarterly reports. Companies have generally reported solid results, with some exceptions. This trend has contributed to volatility in the market as investors look for a bottom. On Friday, stocks surged to cap their best week since June, even as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise rates again while inflation remains hot. (Follow live market updates.) Here are the major companies reporting this week:
CNBC

Polygon surges, FTX reimburses phishing victims, and Doodles CEO discusses NFTs: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Doodles CEO Julian Holguin discusses the company's funding round led by Seven Seven Six, the venture capital firm founded by Alexis Ohanian, and the future of NFTs.
CNBC

Charts suggest the U.S. dollar could be peaking, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. To explain Carley Garner's analysis, Cramer examined the weekly chart of the dollar index going back to 2017. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. "The strong dollar has...
CNBC

Why China won't bail out its real estate sector

China's central government won't likely be spending billions to save the struggling real estate sector, analysts said. "I doubt there will be direct bailouts of property developers by the government, even though they may continue to ask banks and [state-owned enterprises] to help selected troubled developers," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.
CNBC

Gold firms on softer dollar, investors await Fed cues

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, propped up by a pullback in the dollar, while investors awaited further cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate-hike path. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,653.28 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,657.70. Spot silver...

