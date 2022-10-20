Read full article on original website
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 17 to October 22
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 17, 2022 to October 22, 2022. Meadow’s Café, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food items in cooler held past 7 days. Establishments with No Violations. Bar...
WTHI
This Terre Haute charity is gearing up for the holiday season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A charity group is prepping for Christmas in Terre Haute. The Catholic Charities Christmas Store held registration for Christmas shopping on Monday. The Christmas Store is located at 1440 Locust Street. The store offers clothing, toys, and other household items. People could register for a...
Crews continue to work multiple-structure fire in Wheatland
WHEATLAND, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews continue to battle a blaze in Wheatland where multiple structures have been reported to be on fire. The fire is reportedly in the 600 block of E. Old Highway 50. The call for the fire came in just before 5:00 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but Knox […]
CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
vincennespbs.org
Wreathes Across America efforts are underway
Sales have started for Wreathes Across America. The national non profit works to put wreathes on military veterans’ graves all across the nation. In Knox County the effort is led by the Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. Individual persons as well as businesses can buy wreathes for $15 now...
WTHI
VCSC presents policy updates among other items at Monday's meeting
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some updated policies are coming soon to the Vigo County School Corporation. The Board of Trustees met on Monday. Members had a final reading on four different policies. They made multiple changes to one in particular -- the student/staff relations policy. After speaking with the...
WTHI
New event center opens in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
wevv.com
Flea market coming to Gibson County Fairgrounds on Saturday
There's a flea market happening in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday. The "Collectors Carnival Antique & Flea Market" will kick off at the Gibson County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, rain or shine. Organizers say Saturday's flea market will occupy eight buildings at the fairground, with other vendors located outdoors...
14news.com
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a dog got loose and attacked two people. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on W. Iowa Street. Those two people were treated on scene. Police say a family member of the victims shot the dog to stop the attack. It did...
No one hurt after rollover crash in Vanderburgh County
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a single vehicle accident left a road temporarily closed Monday night. Dispatch tells us crews responded to crash along New Harmony Road and Church Lane at 7:26 p.m. The road was blocked off to traffic as officials worked to clean up the scene. Although […]
wibqam.com
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
WTHI
Linton nursing home wants to know what you think of its rebranding efforts
LINTON. Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley nursing home is looking for your input. Glenburn Home in Linton is surveying the community. The home hopes to get feedback about its rebranding process. You can give your opinions on the home's logo and brand recognition. Check out this link to let...
Pickleball court gets ribbon cutting in Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After several years in the making, Warrick County residents celebrated the opening of a new pickleball court with a ribbon cutting Saturday morning. To mark the grand opening, organizers held a tournament on the newly unveiled court. Players tell us the sport is a good way to bring the community together. […]
Pregnant woman unharmed after Henderson car wash crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to an accident early Sunday evening after an expecting mother crashed into a car wash. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:13 p.m. for a crash at the Southside Super Wash on South Green Street. HFD says a pregnant woman was sitting in […]
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
WTHI
City of Robinson focusing on housing development
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Over the past few years, the city of Robinson has been working to achieve its goal on making the city a better place to live. One of the big projects the city is working on is housing development. "Our number one goal right now is to...
WTHI
ISU HOMECOMING
It's one of the biggest weekends of the year for students at Indiana State University. Let's take a look at this year's ISU Homecoming celebrations.
Multiple injuries in accident on 3rd and College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch confirmed there were multiple injuries in a crash Monday evening on US-41 near College Ave. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles. This story will continue to be updated as we learn more information.
wbiw.com
Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East
BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
wbiw.com
Man arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy on Saturday after a Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a report of a man trespassing in the 100 block of TV Tower Road. The caller said he was not home, but he has a protective...
