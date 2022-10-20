Read full article on original website
Feed Evansville holding community food share on Wednesday
There's a community food giveaway event happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community group Feed Evansville will be holding the event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out. It's happening at the Fulton Square Apartments, which are located at 1328 Dresden St....
Southern Indiana Skeleton Crew Halloween Display is Back and Changes Scenes Daily
Ann Dixon and Sue Gunselman live in a cute neighborhood on Lombard Ave. between Bellemeade and Washington Ave in Evansville. It's a popular area for runners and walkers, so they decided to give them something to smile at. Ann is a big fan of Halloween, so she pulled the skeletons out of the closet, and went to work. And that is how the Skeleton Crew was born.
See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s
Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
Bloktoberfest brings German heritage to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– Beer, barbecue, and live music- some say it is the perfect combination for a fall day. Families filled 2nd Street in Downtown Owensboro for the second annual Bloktoberfest. “I think Bloktoberfest is awesome,” says Jesse Sash, who was out enjoying the festival. Sash even dressed up for the occasion and wore Lederhosen. […]
Equipment and vehicles available at upcoming Surplus Auction in Owensboro
Local government officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, say they'll be holding a Surplus Auction soon. The Daviess County Fiscal Court will be hosting the Surplus Auction in Owensboro on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. The auction will be held behind the Daviess County Operations Center, which is located at...
Apple festival moving after nearly four decades in Owensboro
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Reid’s Apple Festival has become an Autumn Tradition in the Tri-State. The apple festival had been celebrated every year since its inaugural year of 1985. Today was an absolute marvelous day to be out and about with the people you care about.Sunny, 79 degrees, and lip-smacking food everywhere you look. […]
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: October 28-30
Grammy-winning band Asleep at the Wheel will be swinging through Owensboro for a concert on October 29. Held at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, you can see for yourself why Asleep at the Wheel has garnered decades of loyal fans for the past 50 years of music making. They’ve released 31 albums with over 20 country music singles to their name. And with a fresh new lineup and album, New Routes, there’s never been a better time to see Asleep at the Wheel perform live. Tickets are $42 and can be purchased right here.
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
Mattingly Charities bringing country music to Evansville's Victory Theater in December
A handful of country music singers and songwriters will join Mattingly Charities for an early December fundraiser called 'Find A Way' at the Victory Theater. Former Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly joined 44News This Morning to discuss the goal this year, and the process of putting together a country music concert.
‘Backstage Pass’ gave families a peek into Henderson PD
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department gave families a “backstage pass” this weekend, giving those who went a sneak peek behind the scenes of the department. Officers showed families how crime scenes are processed and kids were able to get inside police cruisers and test out their emergency equipment. Children were also taught […]
Massive Nationwide Sausage Recall
There is a nationwide recall on sausage that could be found in your freezer here in the Evansville area. You might want to check your freezer when you get home if you have any sausage rolls. Approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage products are being recalled now because you might be biting into a little more than just sausage.
Owensboro intersection closed after Monday morning crash
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking drivers to avoid the area of a crash that happened Monday morning. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were at the scene of the crash around 7 a.m. Monday. OPD says it happened at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes intersection of Second St. and Carter Rd. in Owensboro
Family, friends hold balloon release after owner of Cole’s Place dies at 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends and family of John Cole gathered for a balloon release at Cole’s Place in West Louisville on Saturday. Cole’s son, Jonathon Cole, said his father died Friday morning. He was 65 years old. ”He just motivated me,” Cole said. “He never let anything...
Enter to Win to the ‘Back to the Future Prom’ Tickets Benefitting IU School of Medicine–Evansville
Gather your friends for a night of big hair, big dresses, and Back to the Future fun!. Ah, the 1980s, those were the days of perms, Aquanet hairspray, and some of the best music ever. If you went to the prom in the '80s, you know what I'm talking about. And yes, I know that some of you were not even born yet. Either way, dressing up like we are living in the '80s is awesome fun. I recently attended one for The Evansville Police Foundation, and it was seriously a great night.
15 Best Things to Do in Beaver Dam, KY
Beaver Dam is the biggest city in Ohio County, Kentucky, located in the southern part of Hartford. The city gets its name from the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, which predated it for several decades. In 1873, the city of Beaver Dam was formally incorporated as a city, developing into an...
Johnny Depp returns home in surprise visit to Owensboro
