Owensboro, KY

wevv.com

Feed Evansville holding community food share on Wednesday

There's a community food giveaway event happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community group Feed Evansville will be holding the event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out. It's happening at the Fulton Square Apartments, which are located at 1328 Dresden St....
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s

Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bloktoberfest brings German heritage to Owensboro

OWENSBORO,  Ky. (WEHT)– Beer, barbecue, and live music- some say it is the perfect combination for a fall day. Families filled 2nd Street in Downtown Owensboro for the second annual Bloktoberfest. “I think Bloktoberfest is awesome,” says Jesse Sash, who was out enjoying the festival. Sash even dressed up for the occasion and wore Lederhosen. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Equipment and vehicles available at upcoming Surplus Auction in Owensboro

Local government officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, say they'll be holding a Surplus Auction soon. The Daviess County Fiscal Court will be hosting the Surplus Auction in Owensboro on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. The auction will be held behind the Daviess County Operations Center, which is located at...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Apple festival moving after nearly four decades in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Reid’s Apple Festival has become an Autumn Tradition in the Tri-State. The apple festival had been celebrated every year since its inaugural year of 1985. Today was an absolute marvelous day to be out and about with the people you care about.Sunny, 79 degrees, and lip-smacking food everywhere you look. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: October 28-30

Grammy-winning band Asleep at the Wheel will be swinging through Owensboro for a concert on October 29. Held at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, you can see for yourself why Asleep at the Wheel has garnered decades of loyal fans for the past 50 years of music making. They’ve released 31 albums with over 20 country music singles to their name. And with a fresh new lineup and album, New Routes, there’s never been a better time to see Asleep at the Wheel perform live. Tickets are $42 and can be purchased right here.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Johnny Depp visits Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Movie star Johnny Depp made a visit to his hometown of Owensboro. He was spotted in a neighborhood over the weekend. Depp stopped to take a few pictures with some people, but asked to keep it quiet until he left. It’s well known that Depp is...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

‘Backstage Pass’ gave families a peek into Henderson PD

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department gave families a “backstage pass” this weekend, giving those who went a sneak peek behind the scenes of the department. Officers showed families how crime scenes are processed and kids were able to get inside police cruisers and test out their emergency equipment. Children were also taught […]
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Massive Nationwide Sausage Recall

There is a nationwide recall on sausage that could be found in your freezer here in the Evansville area. You might want to check your freezer when you get home if you have any sausage rolls. Approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage products are being recalled now because you might be biting into a little more than just sausage.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro intersection closed after Monday morning crash

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking drivers to avoid the area of a crash that happened Monday morning. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were at the scene of the crash around 7 a.m. Monday. OPD says it happened at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Enter to Win to the ‘Back to the Future Prom’ Tickets Benefitting IU School of Medicine–Evansville

Gather your friends for a night of big hair, big dresses, and Back to the Future fun!. Ah, the 1980s, those were the days of perms, Aquanet hairspray, and some of the best music ever. If you went to the prom in the '80s, you know what I'm talking about. And yes, I know that some of you were not even born yet. Either way, dressing up like we are living in the '80s is awesome fun. I recently attended one for The Evansville Police Foundation, and it was seriously a great night.
EVANSVILLE, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam is the biggest city in Ohio County, Kentucky, located in the southern part of Hartford. The city gets its name from the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, which predated it for several decades. In 1873, the city of Beaver Dam was formally incorporated as a city, developing into an...
BEAVER DAM, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Johnny Depp returns home in surprise visit to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Movie superstar Johnny Depp has not been shy to national media as of lately, but now he’s even making local headlines. The famous Tri-State native was back home in Owensboro on Friday, and some lucky neighbors got the chance to meet him in person. Jeff Day was one of those lucky […]
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

