WIS-TV
Gamecocks kick off homecoming week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m. The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
WIS-TV
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a Sunday night shooting. On Oct. 23 a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by officers on patrol. He was found inside a vehicle at around 8:20 p.m. near Riverside Dr. An incident...
wpde.com
Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the...
South Carolina State knocks NCCU off MEAC perch
SC State took NC Central down to the wire and came up with a huge defensive play to re-configure the MEAC race. The post South Carolina State knocks NCCU off MEAC perch appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Veteran of the week nomination and recognitions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you know a veteran who deserves to be honored as South Carolina Veteran of the Year?. The South Carolina Department of Veteran’s Affairs is expanding the way it honors vets in the state with both quarterly and yearly recognitions. WIS’ Greg Adeline sat down...
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety say a nightly patrol lead to the discovery of a shooting death. Investigators say around 8:20 Sunday night while on patrol officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked on Riverside Dr.
abccolumbia.com
Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
Woman left in tears as boyfriend gets down on one knee at SC State Fair circus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What Tierra Belcher thought was going to be a normal trip to the circus at the South Carolina State Fair turned into a joyfully tearful and life-changing moment. Belcher and her boyfriend of almost one year, Steven Murray, headed to the fair with friends on Saturday....
texags.com
Learned, Loved, Loathed: South Carolina 30, Texas A&M 24
Looking back on what was learned, loved and loathed in Texas A&M’s 30-24 college football loss to South Carolina on Saturday:. The Aggies are a poor road team. A&M (3-4) has struggled throughout the season, but three of four losses have come in road games. A loss at Mississippi State wasn’t too surprising considering A&M’s history in Starkville. A close loss at Alabama actually created hope that the season could be salvaged. Falling to a mediocre South Carolina erased any optimism gleaned at Alabama. Fortunately, a trip to lowly Auburn is only one road game remaining on the schedule. Even in that game, a victory cannot be assumed.
WIS-TV
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital with connection to Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Virginia State Police is asking for any information related to an individual who escaped early Monday, Oct. 24, from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, Va. Christopher Feagin, 32, is a white male with numerous tattoos on both arms. One of those tattoos is a skull...
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Texas AM
South Carolina hosts Texas A&M in a monumental game this evening. Gamecocks Digest has the latest updates for everything relating to the contest.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
Father, mother, uncle charged in Swansea shooting that wounded two
SWANSEA, S.C. — Three family members are facing charges in connection to a weekend shooting near Swansea. According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, the shooting happened on Saturday night after a "back-and-forth" between two groups of teenagers near the home of the three suspects on Bub Wise Road.
Radio Ink
Community Broadcasters Raise $120K For CMN
The 3-day Radiothon hosted by the Community Broadcasters’ cluster in South Carolina raised over $120,000 to benefit McLeod Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network. Community Broadcasters owns different stations in Florence, Sumter, and Orangeburg. Wayne Mulling, Vice President, Community Broadcasters – “As Vice President of Community...
live5news.com
SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. charge teen and family members in Swansea shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department says three individuals have been charged following a Saturday shooting that injured two people in Swansea. The victims suffered minor wounds. Authorities say a teen, his mother and his uncle are facing multiple charges related to the shooting that occurred...
Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
wach.com
Suspect in Irmo ATM robbery arrested in Texas
IRMO, SC — An arrest in an Irmo ATM robbery that happened in August and investigators say they found their suspect in Texas. 28-year-old Deveon Gibbs faces robbery, kidnapping and assault and battery charges. Officials in Harris County, Texas took him into custody Thursday afternoon. The ATM Robbery occurred...
