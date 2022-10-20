ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

WIS-TV

Gamecocks kick off homecoming week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m. The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a Sunday night shooting. On Oct. 23 a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by officers on patrol. He was found inside a vehicle at around 8:20 p.m. near Riverside Dr. An incident...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wpde.com

Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Veteran of the week nomination and recognitions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you know a veteran who deserves to be honored as South Carolina Veteran of the Year?. The South Carolina Department of Veteran’s Affairs is expanding the way it honors vets in the state with both quarterly and yearly recognitions. WIS’ Greg Adeline sat down...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety say a nightly patrol lead to the discovery of a shooting death. Investigators say around 8:20 Sunday night while on patrol officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked on Riverside Dr.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
COLUMBIA, SC
texags.com

Learned, Loved, Loathed: South Carolina 30, Texas A&M 24

Looking back on what was learned, loved and loathed in Texas A&M’s 30-24 college football loss to South Carolina on Saturday:. The Aggies are a poor road team. A&M (3-4) has struggled throughout the season, but three of four losses have come in road games. A loss at Mississippi State wasn’t too surprising considering A&M’s history in Starkville. A close loss at Alabama actually created hope that the season could be salvaged. Falling to a mediocre South Carolina erased any optimism gleaned at Alabama. Fortunately, a trip to lowly Auburn is only one road game remaining on the schedule. Even in that game, a victory cannot be assumed.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Radio Ink

Community Broadcasters Raise $120K For CMN

The 3-day Radiothon hosted by the Community Broadcasters’ cluster in South Carolina raised over $120,000 to benefit McLeod Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network. Community Broadcasters owns different stations in Florence, Sumter, and Orangeburg. Wayne Mulling, Vice President, Community Broadcasters – “As Vice President of Community...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Suspect in Irmo ATM robbery arrested in Texas

IRMO, SC — An arrest in an Irmo ATM robbery that happened in August and investigators say they found their suspect in Texas. 28-year-old Deveon Gibbs faces robbery, kidnapping and assault and battery charges. Officials in Harris County, Texas took him into custody Thursday afternoon. The ATM Robbery occurred...
IRMO, SC

