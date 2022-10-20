Read full article on original website
City Council Election Question #6 – Burbank Schools
As part of myBurbank’s Election 2022 coverage, we have asked all of the candidates in the three races some tough questions to help voters decide who deserves their vote. In the race for City Council, there are seven candidates, and we asked ten tough questions. We told the candidates they could write as much as they wanted, and we did not edit their responses in any way. We rotated the order after every question.
Letter to the Editor: Former Board Member Touts His Council Picks
How lucky we are to have such an excellent slate of city council candidates for the upcoming election. I personally can speak to the leadership and compassion of three candidates — Sharon Springer, a born leader who has ably led our city as Vice Mayor, Mayor and councilmember; Zizette Mullins, who has wonderfully steered our city as City Clerk for many years and earned the respect of all who work with her; and Tamala Takahashi, a community volunteer who always puts our city first. To these powerful women, you have the votes of me and my colleagues!
Burbank Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2022 State Of The City With Off-The-Charts Turnout
The Burbank Chamber of Commerce held its annual State of the City Address & Luncheon at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport hotel on Thursday, Oct. 20. The 2022 gathering, entitled “When A City Comes Together,” consisted of over 650 people convening to reflect on the dedicated work and progress of Burbank professionals over the past year, as well as to address the city’s future trajectory. Representatives of nonprofit organizations and service clubs, local government officials, employees from the Burbank Unified School District, small businesses owners, residents and media personnel showed up to network and connect with fellow community members at the get-together.
Family Service Agency Gala Raises Over $400,000
On Saturday, October 15th, Michael and Caroline Cusumano hosted the Burbank Family Service Agency’s (FSA) annual “Imagine a City” Gala at The Pointe property on Alameda Ave. Over 250 members of the Burbank community gathered to support the FSA and their activism in our city’s mental healthcare.
Photo Gallery: Free Pet Wellness Clinic Attracts Hundreds of Fur-Babies and Their Owners
The Better Neighbor Project, along with Burbank Parks and Recreation and State Senator Anthony Portantino, hosted a Free Pet Wellness day Saturday at McCambridge Park. Services provides included Vaccines, Microchipping, Flea treatment, Ear cleaning, Teeth brushing, Nail Trimmings, and free pet food. Here is a photo gallery from the day’s...
Burroughs Football Rips Arcadia 41-20 In A Pacific League Match
It was apparent early on that the Burroughs High football team wanted to run the football. Of the first 10 plays, seven were on the ground and on the night the Bears would rip visiting Arcadia for 229 yards on 41 carries and four of their six touchdowns would come on running plays.
