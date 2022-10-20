Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
NY State leaders announce expansion of Red Flag laws
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- After the Buffalo mass shooting in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring state police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law, also called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law. Monday, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a $4.6 million increase in funding to support extreme protection orders.
NewsChannel 36
What to Expect in Fetterman, Oz Debate
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The race for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat between Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate Lt. Governor John Fetterman is heating up. The two will duke it out in a debate. Political scientists we spoke with said they expect Fetterman and Oz to discuss issues...
NewsChannel 36
Abortion Advocates and Democrats Rally Ahead of Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today, dozens of abortion rights advocates took to the State Capitol with just 15 days until the general election. High-profile races in Pennsylvania, specifically the race for governor, could shape the future of abortion access in the commonwealth. Advocates and Democratic lawmakers are looking to mobilize voters, especially women, ahead of Nov. 8.
NewsChannel 36
Enfield Man Arrested in Shooting
According to the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to talk a shooting suspect from Enfield into surrendering to police without incident earlier today. Java Abdur-Razzaaq, 40, is currently awaiting arraigned and his charges are pending. According to police the incident began this morning when deputies received reports around...
Comments / 1