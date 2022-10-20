Read full article on original website
'Disneyland Big Thunder Mountain' Hack Looks Like So Much Fun
The Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride is a classic coaster in many of the Disney Parks, including California's Disneyland. It's a great first-time roller coaster for kids while still being fun for adults. However, it's not the most intense thrill ride out there... but there are ways you can make it more intense, if you like.
Two Disney Parks Are SOLD OUT for 6 Days Straight Next Week
As we get closer and closer to Halloween, Disney World is getting more and more busy!. And, it’s totally understandable, because there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, if you’re going to the parks soon, it’s necessary to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
BREAKING: Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
Fans Complain Iconic Park Attraction Doesn’t Smell the Same
When a theme park fan stops and thinks about their favorite attraction, there is typically a smell that is associated with the experience. At Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park, Guests typically note the smell of Haunted Mansion or “it’s a small world.” At EPCOT, Spaceship Earth’s Rome burning or Soarin’s island flyover comes to mind.
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
Elderly Guest Passes Out on PeopleMover, Woman Goes Into Labor After Tomorrowland Speedway, and More From Recent Walt Disney World Incident Report
Each quarter, major theme parks are required to submit an incident report to the Florida government as part of their regulation process. These reports detail any incident that resulted in hospitalization for 24+ hours. Six incidents were documented between July and September of this year. This past September, while riding...
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
First Disneyland, Now Disney World Is Getting Sued Over The Reservation System
A lot of things have changed at Disneyland And Walt Disney World since the pandemic that fans don’t love. Chief among them is the requirement that in addition to purchasing valid tickets, guests must also make reservations before entering the parks. This system, combined with Annual Passes, has caused some headaches in the past, which ultimately led to a current lawsuit against Disneyland Resort, and now a pair of Florida residents are suing Walt Disney World over the same policy.
Disney Removes Magical Express Bus from Toy Set
Walt Disney World has recently eliminated a slew of services and perks that used to be free to guests, like Disney’s Magical Express bus transportation to and from the resort. Now, even the toy bus sets sold at Walt Disney World are being downsized. Disney Bus Toy Set —...
Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase
Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks
The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
Annual Passholder Lawsuit Filed Against Disney Over Park Pass Reservations
Late in 2021, Disney got hit with a lawsuit from Magic Key Pass holders (Disneyland’s updated version of Annual Passes) over the Park Pass reservation system and its interaction with Magic Key. That lawsuit alleged that Disney deceived its fanbase by “artificially limiting theme park capacity and blocking passholders...
Lolo Zouaï’s viral hit “Desert Rose” was a lament for her family, framed in the cultures that raised her. Born to an Algerian father and French mother, the San Francisco-raised singer used English, French, and Arabic to cover the spectrum of emotions that arose when she was banned from attending a family wedding in Algeria. The most subdued track from her laid-back, confident debut, 2019’s High Highs to Low Lows, “Desert Rose” was not just a plaintive cry but also a gentle nudge to reclaim a more assertive and freeing narrative of her life. “Everyday I’m still having to push my boundaries,” she said in an interview earlier this year. “I still feel like a prude sometimes… All of it has just made me want to make happier music now.”
Disney Issues Statement Regarding Annual Passholder Lawsuit
Walt Disney World has issued a statement about the pair of Annual Passholders that are suing them over the Park Pass Reservation system. This statement was given to Florida Politics reporter Gabrielle Russon: “Annual Passholders continue to be some of our biggest fans and most loyal guests. We’ve been upfront with Passholders about the updates we’ve made, and we offered them the flexibility to opt in or opt out of the program early in the pandemic, including refunds if they desired. This lawsuit mischaracterizes the program and its history, and we will respond further in court.”
SeaWorld reveals coaster details, Disney sets date for Fantasmic! and Legoland delays Pirate River Quest
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens have revealed more details about their upcoming 2023 attractions. In this week’s episode, we dive into everything the parks shared about the new thrill rides they’re building. Plus, we discuss Disney Genie+ pricing and Gatorland reopening. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Disney restored Walt's Mickey Mouse One Gulfstream private plane that was left to rot in Florida's heat and humidity – take a closer look at the vintage plane
Walt Disney used the private plane to scout Disney World – then codenamed Project X. The company flagship was affectionately known as Walt's Plane and The Mouse. The fully outfitted galley included a hot cup for heating Walt's favorite chili. The Walt Disney Company has reverentially restored the mothballed...
Disney Genie+ Price Reaches Shocking All-Time High
In December 2021, Disney launched its new FastPass replacement — Disney Genie+ — at Disneyland Resort. Genie+ at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park would cost Guests $20 — more than the $15 charge at Disney World’s four theme parks — but came with PhotoPass.
Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge
As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
