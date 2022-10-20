Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
‘You are going to suffer,’ Bellevue standoff subject threatens Nashville attorneys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Affidavits show an hours-long police standoff in Bellevue last week stems from harassing text messages Nashville attorneys received from the man wanted by police. Metro Nashville Police Department investigators with the District Attorney’s Office were attempting to serve two arrest warrants for Zachary Johnson on Thursday...
Former TN state Rep. Jeremy Durham charged with DUI, resisting arrest
Former Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Durham is facing multiple charges after he was arrested overnight in downtown Nashville.
Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis Drops Attempted Murder Charges Against Lil Durk, Cites ‘Prosecutorial Discretion’
Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis drops attempted murder charges against Lil Durk Stemming from a 2019 incident outside of a nightclub.
WXIA 11 Alive
Victor Hill jury reaches 2 of 7 verdicts, says it's deadlocked on 5 more
ATLANTA — A jury says it has deadlocked over five of seven charges in the case against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Jurors told a federal judge at 2:35 p.m. on Monday they'd reached verdicts for two counts. Because Judge Eleanor Ross ordered the jury of seven women...
WSMV
Two teens charged for allegedly robbing two women near pedestrian bridge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on Sunday night after they were accused of robbing two women walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the east side on their way to downtown. The suspects, Ladarrius Wood, 14, and Jaydan Ontiveros, 16, were described as wearing face...
WSMV
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to 2 girls in Rutherford County
WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with public indecency in Rutherford County after he was accused of exposing himself to two girls. 30-year-old Robert Snyder, of Lascassas, was accused of exposing himself on Oct. 4 outside the girl’s Walterhill home. A deputy reported that the mother of...
The Citizen Online
Girl, 14, admits in juvenile court she started Peachtree City Walmart fire, says DA
Under state’s first offender law, her sentence can’t be made public — The 14-year-old Peachtree City girl responsible for setting the Aug. 24 fire that caused significant damage to the Walmart superstore on Peachtree City’s west side appeared in juvenile court on Oct. 21 on charges of 1st degree arson, where she admitted starting the fire.
wgnsradio.com
Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
Gwinnett high schooler opens fire minutes after dismissal, school police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school student is in jail after opening fire toward someone in a moving car on campus, Gwinnett County School Police said. 17-year-old Kaleb Henderson was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and reckless conduct on Friday.
Douglas County man convicted of molesting 9-year-old girl multiple times
A man has been convicted of molesting a 9-year-old girl multiple times after the girl came forward to a friend following a school presentation about the difference between “good” and “bad” touches, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Suspect sought after assault at East Nashville gas station
Metro police are working to identify a man who got into a fight with a customer and fired gunshots as he fled from an East Nashville gas station earlier this month.
WSMV
Suspect leads police on foot chase onto runway at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Airport Police arrested a man after he led officers on a foot chase through Nashville International Airport grounds early Sunday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, 27-year-old Deangelo Fisher and another man were driving on Donelson Pike when they crashed at the Airport Service...
Cobb County day care teacher wins hearts of thousands after ABC dance party viral video
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — You know the phrase “Dance like no one’s watching.” For one preschool administrator, it’s teach like no one’s watching. Channel 2′s Heather Catlin spoke with a Mableton day care about a beautiful moment caught on camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Police searching for person who opened fire into front of Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are searching for a shooter who opened fire into Coca-Cola Roxy Theater. Officers responded to the theater at the Battery Atlanta around 10:28 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found several shattered windows at the front of the theater. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Missing Georgia teen's family says human remains discovered may be 17-year-old
The family of missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri said that the human remains discovered on Saturday near one of his last known locations may be of the teen.
One person shot outside Nashville hotel, police say
An investigation is underway following a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the Tusculum neighborhood of Nashville.
Teen’s remains found behind Douglasville mall, family says
Human remains found Saturday morning behind Arbor Place mall have been identified as a Douglasville teenager reported missing three weeks ago, his family confirmed.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen caught with guns, drugs, stolen IDs in smoke-filled car, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager is facing multiple charges after Clayton County police say he was caught with guns, drugs, and stolen items in his car. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were conducting a general patrol on Riverdale Road when they noticed a black Chevrolet Tahoe filled with smoke.
claytoncrescent.org
Bivins files federal suit against 3 BOC members
Former Clayton County Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins has filed suit in the U.S. Northern District of Georgia against Commissioners Felicia Franklin, Alieka Anderson, and Gail Hambrick, as well as Clayton County, over her June 22 firing. At the time, the commissioners refused to state publicly why Bivins, who had earned years of glowing performance reviews and national awards for her work, was terminated. However, the commissioners voted 3-2 to cancel Bivins’ current contract and drop her pending one shortly after her husband, Charlton Bivins, was involved in a campaign sign dispute, between District 4 Commissioner DeMont Davis and a candidate backed by Victor Hill and Mitzi Bickers, that wound up on Fox 5 Atlanta.
The Citizen Online
First, steal a Kia, then try to break into a gun store, then abandon the car
Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, are attempting to identify a person of interest in the theft of a motor vehicle and subsequent attempted break-in at Autrey’s Armory off Ga. Highway 314 in north Fayette County. Sheriff Barry Babb said deputies on Sept. 29...
Comments / 2