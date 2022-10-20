ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

WSMV

Two teens charged for allegedly robbing two women near pedestrian bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on Sunday night after they were accused of robbing two women walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the east side on their way to downtown. The suspects, Ladarrius Wood, 14, and Jaydan Ontiveros, 16, were described as wearing face...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Suspect leads police on foot chase onto runway at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Airport Police arrested a man after he led officers on a foot chase through Nashville International Airport grounds early Sunday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, 27-year-old Deangelo Fisher and another man were driving on Donelson Pike when they crashed at the Airport Service...
NASHVILLE, TN
claytoncrescent.org

Bivins files federal suit against 3 BOC members

Former Clayton County Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins has filed suit in the U.S. Northern District of Georgia against Commissioners Felicia Franklin, Alieka Anderson, and Gail Hambrick, as well as Clayton County, over her June 22 firing. At the time, the commissioners refused to state publicly why Bivins, who had earned years of glowing performance reviews and national awards for her work, was terminated. However, the commissioners voted 3-2 to cancel Bivins’ current contract and drop her pending one shortly after her husband, Charlton Bivins, was involved in a campaign sign dispute, between District 4 Commissioner DeMont Davis and a candidate backed by Victor Hill and Mitzi Bickers, that wound up on Fox 5 Atlanta.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

